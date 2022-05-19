ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

City Council approves Eisenhower project

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Council voted at the public hearing on Saturday to move forward with a multi-family housing development at 2111 and 2121 Eisenhower Ave. A large portion of that meeting was dedicated to a debate between city staff and the developer over a technical detail that amounted to a $1 million fee...

Residence Inn redevelopment heads to Herndon Town Council for vote

The proposed redevelopment of an aging Residence Inn in the Town of Herndon is barreling toward a final approval before the Herndon Town Council this month. The property owner, identified as Elden Street Owner LLC, is repurposing the hotel at 315 Elden Street into a 170-unit project with at least half of the units set aside as workforce housing, according to application materials reviewed before the Herndon Town Council on Tuesday (May 17).
Board of Supervisors starts from square one to address panhandling

On an informal survey posted on the social media app Nextdoor last week, poster Robert M. asked, “How do you feel about the Fairfax Board of supervisors rejecting a panhandler ban at intersections?”. Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay decided to revisit the panhandling issue because the current board...
Our View: Destroying Alexandria’s historic character one decision at a time

City Council is about to vote on, and will likely pass, radical changes to height, and therefore density, zoning in Alexandria. In practical terms, this means that Alexandria’s Old and Historic District, one of the country’s first of its kind – and long the engine that drives the city’s tourism industry – will soon be unrecognizable.
Hospitality fee proposed to market southern Fairfax County

Visit Fairfax is exploring the idea of a tourism improvement district, which could mean an added fee to hotel stays and other amenities. The tourism organization’s president and CEO, Barry Biggar, said the proposal could go to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for a vote this September. The fee would go toward marketing the region, in accordance with a General Assembly law passed last year.
Mayor Brandon Scott Rode His Bike To Work. Here’s Why

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore. The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment. In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning. “I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said. After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners. The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
Hoffman Co. Donates $30,000 To Alexandria Schools, PTSA

ALEXANDRIA, VA – On May 22, Hoffman Co., the Alexandria real estate developer, gave a total of $30,000 to Alexandria City Public Schools and the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA). Checks of $10,000 each were presented to Cora Kelly School, Hammond Middle School, and the PTSA. The donation was coordinated by Alexandria Deputy Sheriff Victor Ignacio.
Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
Thousands in Virginia still without power

Thousands of Virginians remain without power Monday morning after a storm thundered its way through the area Sunday evening. As of 1:30 p.m., more than 3,000 are without power in Alexandria City; more than 1,000 don’t have electricity in Fairfax; more than 1,000 are without power in Arlington. Listen...
DC Housing Authority launches waitlist update campaign

The District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) is hoping to increase public housing opportunities for currently waitlisted families. To accomplish this, they are recommending that all qualifying families update their contact and household information within the next two months, according to a press release. This opportunity is only open to...
Early voting underway for June 21 Republican Primary

Early voting is underway for the 6th Congressional District’s Republican primary, which is scheduled for June 21. The general election is on Nov. 8. With Virginia’s recent redistricting, Frederick and Clarke Counties, along with the City of Winchester, are no longer in the 10th District but have become a part of the 6th District. The 6th District now comprises the Northern Shenandoah Valley and runs along the I-81 corridor to Roanoke.
Rainstorm with hail passes through Fairfax County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Fairfax County. The National Weather Service issued the alert shortly after 5 p.m., warning of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail:. IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage...
The uniters of Loudoun County

Loudoun County resident Melaney Tagg was abhorred by the scene unfolding in front of her. Tagg, who is stake Relief Society president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is no stranger to listening to others express themselves with spirit and conviction. But what she witnessed when her local Loudoun County School Board abruptly ended public comment during a packed meeting felt more like mayhem.
Annaburg historic site added to national register

Another Manassas site is on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Park Service recently added Annaburg, according to a release from the City of Manassas. Cannon Branch Fort, Liberia, the Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth, the Manassas Water Tower, Mayfield Fort, and the historic district are also on the list.
