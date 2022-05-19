ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Gov. Hochul announces upgrades to Hempstead Lake State Park

By Jake Pellegrino
Herald Community Newspapers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor progress on the improvements to Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead have been made, announced Gov. Kathy Hochul May 13. The $3.6 million worth of improvements at the park will enhance public accessibility to the park and its namesake lake, the largest body of freshwater in Nassau...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 4

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin loses a champion

As a native Baldwinite, Joseph Scannell was inseparable from the community he grew up in, attending its schools, becoming involved in scouting and representing the Town of Hempstead hamlet as a Nassau County legislator. Scannell died of Huntington’s disease on May 13. He was 59. In a local Facebook...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

New First Congressional District extends along north shore to Nassau border, excludes south shore, under just-released court-ordered map

New York’s First Congressional District has been reconfigured in the final court-ordered redistricting map to take in the entire north shore of Suffolk County to the Nassau County border, including part of the current Third Congressional District. The special master appointed by the State Supreme Court in Steuben County...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Beach begins eviction proceedings against MLK Center

Long Beach officials over the weekend said they have begun eviction proceedings against the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, saying the organization has "consistently failed to meet" with city administrators to negotiate a lease. The MLK Center occupies a city-owned building on Riverside Boulevard in the North Park section. Representatives...
LONG BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Government
County
Nassau County, NY
West Hempstead, NY
Government
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
City
West Hempstead, NY
FingerLakes1.com

All-Electric Building Act: New buildings would require electric appliances for space, water heating, and cooking by 2023

New York elected officials are calling on the General Assembly to pass legislation to transition new buildings off fossil fuels, saying it would make the state cleaner and healthier. The All-Electric Building Act would require new buildings to have all-electric appliances for space and water heating and cooking by 2023....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Democratic field in NY-01 narrows as Kara Hahn suspends campaign and Jackie Gordon says she’s running in NY-02

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn has suspended her campaign for Congress. Hahn made the announcement on Twitter Sunday afternoon. “This was not an easy decision, but I’m confident it’s the right one. Democratic unity is the most important thing we can bring to the fight to flip NY-01 this year, which is why I will support my colleague Bridget Fleming,” Hahn said in a tweet.
longisland.com

Overnight Detours on the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) in the Town of Huntington

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that beginning on Monday, May 23, all eastbound traffic of the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) will be detoured onto the South Service Road between Exit 51 (State Route 231/Deer Park Avenue) and Exit 53 (Sagtikos State Parkway) in the Town of Huntington starting at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning to facilitate a pavement resurfacing project. This traffic pattern is expected to be in place for approximately four weeks, weather dependent.
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
informnny.com

Best places to retire in New York

For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in New York. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.
REAL ESTATE
The Staten Island Advance

Local union seeking 5 boilermaker apprentices: Here’s how to apply

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local boilermaker union is seeking to hire five apprentices to learn the trade of manufacturing, installing and maintaining boilers. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Boilermakers Northeastern Area, Local Union #5, Zone #5 will conduct a recruitment from June 20, 2022, through May 15, 2023 for five Boilermaker (Construction) apprentices, according to the New York State Department of Labor.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
syossetadvance.com

Plans nixed for homeless shelter at former Jericho hotel

The plan that was in the works to turn the former Hampton Inn in Jericho into a temporary homeless is no more. As of Thursday, May 12th, a settlement agreement was signed by Oyster Bay Town officials that ends all plans to use the facility to house dozens of homeless families.
JERICHO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hempstead Lake State Park#Long Island#Ada#State Parks#The Governor#Office Of Storm Recovery#Hud
longisland.com

Suffolk Sheriff Hosts Active Shooter Training For Suffolk Legislature

On Friday, May 20 the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office taught an active shooter training and “Stop the Bleed” training for the Suffolk County Legislators and legislative staff. Participants learned strategies to protect themselves and loved ones in the case of an emergency or active threat situation. Deputy...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

MTA, NYPD launch crackdown on fake, obstructed license plates

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Those with bogus license plates, beware: The MTA is keeping an eye out for you. On Friday, the agency, along with leaders from the NYPD, State Police, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and New York City Sheriff’s Office announced a crackdown on motorists who use fake, obscured, or covered license plates to deliberately avoid paying tolls and evade speed and red-light cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Herald Community Newspapers

What changes do we need permits for?

Q. We just bought a house, and want to make a lot of small changes, like taking down the wall between the little kitchen and the dining area to put in an island, and making two bedrooms on the second floor. The house is one story but has room in the attic to make the bedrooms. Do we need to have drawings made to get a contractor? Some we spoke to said no. Do we need a permit if it’s all minor work? Again, some contractors told us we don’t need one, and one said he wouldn’t do the work without one. I’m a developer in the city, but Long Island is so different. In the city, the architect self-certifies the drawings, and a couple of days after the contractor files the job, we have a permit. I’m being told that it can take weeks for our new house to pull a permit, and there is no self-certifying. Is that true?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Could Contentious Video Signal the End of Horse Carriages in Central Park?

Video of a grounded horse in Central Park has reignited debate over the future of horse carriage rides in New York — with carriage drivers and opponents of the practice gearing up for a new battle.  Carriage horses work in Central Park, but live in Hell’s Kitchen — at both the Clinton Stables on W52nd […] The post Could Contentious Video Signal the End of Horse Carriages in Central Park? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy