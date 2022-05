ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Men Who Cook & Men Who Mix returned to the River Oaks Square Arts Center on Saturday afternoon. In the event chefs from around Central Louisiana compete in teams and each cook a dish for tasters and event-goers. The tasters give cash tips to the teams who had the best dish, and at the end of the day, the team with the most tips wins a large handmade spoon-shaped trophy and bragging rights. The tips are then collected and donated to River Oaks.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO