Last May, Hunter Rust was born in the city of Pittsburgh, where his parents Bryan and Kelsey first met. And as their loved ones congregated to celebrate his 1st birthday this weekend, they got some exciting news - the Rust family will officially be staying here for the long-term, as the Penguins announced on Saturday night that they had signed Bryan to a six-year contract extension.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO