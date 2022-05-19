ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Two Shot Overnight In Notorious Franklin Field Projects

By 617Will
liveboston617.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 22:45 hours, a Boston Police Officers from District B-3 radioed that they heard what sounded like shots fired in the area of Franklin Field in Dorchester. Units from the district flooded the area searching for suspects fleeing. Moments after the radio transmission, Boston Police Operations received a ShotSpotter activation...

liveboston617.org

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Twelve people arrested at two Boston-area beaches

REVERE, Mass. — At least twelve people were arrested at two Boston-area beaches on Saturday, according to officials. State Police said they had arrested seven people at Revere Beach as of 9 p.m. The charges include:. • Juvenile male, charged with assault and battery on a police officer and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Arrests made as police disperse unruly crowds at Mass. and NH beaches

REVERE – Police in multiple New England beach communities dealt with unruly crowds on Saturday, leading to a number of arrests.Massachusetts State Police stepped up patrols at Revere Beach and Carson Beach on Sunday, a day after troopers arrested beachgoers.Four people, one adult and three teens, were arrested at Carson Beach. One person was arrested at Revere Beach. At one point, troopers swarmed Carson Beach where an unruly crowd of several hundred teens was roaming the sand amid reports of fighting and drinking. Police shut down the beach at 8 p.m. Five people were arrested there on Saturday. Charges included disorderly conduct, resisting...
REVERE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Police arrest 12 at Mass. beaches amid soaring temperatures

Officers at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire also made 10 arrests after dispersing a large crowd. As temperatures soared and people throughout the region flocked to local beaches this weekend, police made at least a dozen arrests while increasing patrols at Revere Beach and Carson Beach. On Saturday, officers made...
HAMPTON, NH
WCVB

Man struck, killed by MBTA commuter rail train in Hanson, Massachusetts

HANSON, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train Sunday morning in Hanson, Massachusetts, according to police. MBTA Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan said the crash happened at about 4:50 a.m. near the Monponset Street Crossing. According to Sullivan, the 31-year-old...
HANSON, MA
liveboston617.org

C-11 Detectives Investigating Shots Fired Call in Dorchester

At approximately 23:00 hours on May 20 2022, Boston Police Officers from District C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds in the area of Nottingham Street in Dorchester. When officers arrived on scene they did not locate any victims or damage however they did locate spent shell casings...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Field#Shooting#Boston Police Department#Violent Crime#Boston Police Operations#Shotspotter#Projects#The Gang United#Ems#Paramedics
bpdnews.com

Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Three people found shot inside vehicle in Pawtucket, police say

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were found shot inside a vehicle on Prospect Street in Pawtucket on Saturday evening, police said. Police tell ABC6 News they received multiple calls about the shooting around 6 p.m. A vehicle with four people inside was shot at by a separate vehicle...
PAWTUCKET, RI
whdh.com

Flames damage 2 Brockton homes

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out inside a home in Brockton Friday afternoon and quickly spread to a neighboring house. SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Tina Avenue where heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of one of the homes. No...
BROCKTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man reportedly commits indecent assault against young child while at Massachusetts train station

A Massachusetts man reportedly committed an indecent assault against a young child while at a Massachusetts train station. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s Park Street station for a report of a 4-year-old child who was indecently assaulted by an adult male.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
liveboston617.org

Missing Person Alert: Missing Keyana Jackson of Boston

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is issuing a missing person alert and asking for the public’s help in efforts to locate 15-year-old Keyana “KJ” Jackson of Boston. She was last seen on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in the area of Charlestown High School. She is described as a black Hispanic female, standing about 5’6” with blonde/brown hair.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

4-Year-Old Child Indecently Assaulted at Park Street Station

A 4-year-old child was assaulted at an MBTA station in Boston Friday evening, transit police announced. According to MBTA transit police, while waiting on the westbound platform of the Green Line at the Park Street station around 7:30 p.m., the child was indecently assaulted by an older man. Immediately following...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Firefighters Battle House Fire in Brockton

Firefighters battled a house fire in a home in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning. The blaze was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Florence Street. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof and windows of the building. When the Brockton Fire Department arrived, police were already on the scene evacuating tenants.
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy