ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Hungry Black Man to host International Black Food & Wine Festival

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Source Miami News Times) On the heels of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s annual weekend of dining and drinking, a new event is in the works. This one promises a spotlight on the culinary diversity and talents of the Black community. Starex Smith — AKA the...

thewestsidegazette.com

Comments / 3

Related
fb101.com

Chef Adrianne Celebrates 15 Years of Maximum Flavor With a Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner at Flagship Restaurant, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Bar

WHO/WHAT: With five restaurants, six published cookbooks, a million-plus Instagram followers, an Emmy-nominated YouTube series, and a newly launched Cabernet Sauvignon, Chef Adrianne Calvo inaugurates fifteen years of industry success with a Friends of James Beard Benefit dinner. The 50-seat benefit will support the Foundation’s “Open For Good” program, a...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

'Hotel Scarface': drugs, disco, and debauchery

One of Miami’s most iconic hotels today was once party central for the cocaine cowboys. in the 1980s The Mutiny Hotel became the central base for the cocaine industry. That hotel is the main character in Roben Farzad’s book, ‘Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami,’ which is also this month’s Sundial Book Club pick.
vnexplorer.net

Miami bars Haiti’s ex-president ‘Sweet Micky’ from performing at music festival

© Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS Haitian President Michel Martelly speaks to supporters while attending the inauguration of neighborhood of Morne Lazarre, in the commune of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, on April 17, 2015, where 25 houses were rebuilt for families affected by the earthquake that hit Haiti in January 2010.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
miamitimesonline.com

AfroPunk comes to Overtown

Known for its annual music festivals in predominantly Black cities like Brooklyn and Atlanta, AfroPunk is set to make its Miami debut this weekend, beginning Friday in Overtown. Planet AFROPUNK Live: Miami will feature three days of food, drinks, music, merchandise, art and technology at and around The Urban, located...
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Restaurants ready to serve Miami Lakers

Indoor/outdoor dining; take-out; delivery; UberEats. CRUZEIRO Brazilian Steakhouse, 7419 Miami Lakes Dr. Indoor dining; take-out; UberEats; Postmates; DoorDash. Indoor/outdoor dining, delivery. Gauchos Gourmet Market, 7357 Miami Lakes Drive. 305-384-1334. Indoor/outdoor dining, take-out, UberEats. Holiday Bakery, 7313 Miami Lakes Drive. 305-558-2180. Outdoor dining, take-out. McDonald’s, 7435 Miami Lakes Drive. 305-824-0800.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Black history mural unveiled at Miami-Dade elementary school

MIAMI – A mural was unveiled Saturday at a school in Miami-Dade County honoring Frances Johnson, one of the first Black parents to lead her children to an all-white school. Johnson took the brave step with her children on Sept. 6, 1961, at Earlington Heights Elementary School, and on Saturday morning, her son honored her at that same school she took them to with a mural.
WSVN-TV

Parking garages at Miami International Airport full for Saturday travelers

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport’s garages are filled to capacity on Saturday, due to weather delays Friday and high weekend travel. According to Miami-Dade Aviation Department, travelers should plan to be dropped off by family or friends, a ride share service, taxi or public transportation.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hall
Person
Nina Compton
Palm Beach Daily News

Brightline offers low fares this weekend to celebrate its third anniversary

The Brightline intercity rail service said it will celebrate its third anniversary with cut-rate fares this weekend, along with live events at its three stations in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Passengers will be able to ride the privately-run train for $3 and $5 SMART fares. The cost for a one-way ticket from West Palm to Miami is $22 for a SMART fare and $37 for a Premium seat. ...
FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Beaches in Miami

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Over 11 Million available in the homeless trust for landlords of Miami apartments

Federal funding for the homeless trust offers over 11 million dollars to Miami landlords in exchange for their apartments to mitigate the shortage in housing. What may not be known to many people is that there is a Miami-Dade’s homeless trust that has $11 million and is funded in part by the state and in part by the federal government. This comes as a ray of hope amidst the worst housing crisis to hit South Florida and perhaps the entire country.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Vegan#Racism#Miami News Times#Juneteenth#Soul Vegan Food Festival#New Times#Midwestern#Mexican#Hungry Black Man
WSVN-TV

$20M YMCA community center unveiled in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders unveiled a brand-new $20 million YMCA of South Florida facility in Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, Friday afternoon. “It’s a 65,000-square-foot facility, and it’s open to everybody,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
goworldtravel.com

Escaping Miami International Airport…To Get to Communist Cuba

“Well, I guess we’re going to all make it to Cuba after all,” I said to Matt. “Don’t bet on it yet,” he replied. If I had gone to Havana with a few American colleagues recently, just getting there would have been something like the account I am about to give: a drama-filled day.
MIAMI, FL
theapopkavoice.com

What is your termite risk in Florida? It depends where you live

You’re most likely to notice termites during their swarming activity, but colonies infesting trees and structures are active year-round in Florida. This puts properties at risk for costly damages and trees vulnerable to high winds. Scientists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) want...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Facebook
stateoftheu.com

A Look at ‘24: Four 5-Stars from South Florida

Coach Mario Cristobal once said that a recruiting cycle takes two years, and that Miami needs to keep its talent home. With the class of 2024, this is imperative. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, there are four 5-stars that hail from South Florida. This is one of the best classes in recent memory for South Florida recruits. The ‘22 and ‘23 classes both had two five-star players, and the ‘20 and ‘19 classes both had zero five-star recruits. With the exception of the loaded ‘21 class that contained five five-stars, this ‘24 class could go down as one of the best South Florida classes in the last six years. It won’t be easy to beat the top programs for these guys, but Miami needs to keep their talent home. These four players could start the chain of recruiting dominance in South Florida that Cristobal and Miami need to secure.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

First marijuana dispensary can now open in Miami

Miami finally allowed the city's first medicinal marijuana dispensary to open last week after years of pushback. Although medicinal marijuana was approved by Florida in 2016, the city's long-held stance of prohibiting dispensaries was overturned in a dramatic policy move. Vote on last Thursday allowed locals to operate a marijuana dispensary at 90 NE 11th St., near nightclubs E11even and Space, with the help of a registered dispensary firm.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy