Black bear spotted in Henrico’s Far West End

(File photo)

A Henrico resident spotted a black bear in the county’s Far West End, according to Henrico Police.

The sighting happened in the Foxhall community in Short Pump, which backs up to the Little Tuckahoe Creek near the county’s western edge, about a mile or so south of the West Broad Street-North Gayton Road intersection.

Black bears are common in Virginia and are spotted in more than 90 of the state’s counties and cities each year, according to state officials.

There are some things residents can do to help ensure bears in the area don’t saunter up to their residences, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources:

secure garbage in bear-resistant trash cans or store it in a secure building;

keep outdoor grills clean;

remove bird feeders if a bear is in the area;

don’t put meat scraps in an outdoor compost pile;

don’t leave pet food outdoors;

pick up and remove ripe fruit from fruit trees;

make sure neighbors are following the same recommendations.

Bears that wander into a residential area typically will leave in search of more traditional food options if they can’t find anything to eat.

Contact the Wildlife Conflict Helpline at (855) 571-9003 for additional information.