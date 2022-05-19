ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico Citizen

Black bear spotted in Henrico’s Far West End

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnKfB_0fjydWzU00
(File photo)

A Henrico resident spotted a black bear in the county’s Far West End, according to Henrico Police.

The sighting happened in the Foxhall community in Short Pump, which backs up to the Little Tuckahoe Creek near the county’s western edge, about a mile or so south of the West Broad Street-North Gayton Road intersection.

Black bears are common in Virginia and are spotted in more than 90 of the state’s counties and cities each year, according to state officials.

There are some things residents can do to help ensure bears in the area don’t saunter up to their residences, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources:

  • secure garbage in bear-resistant trash cans or store it in a secure building;
  • keep outdoor grills clean;
  • remove bird feeders if a bear is in the area;
  • don’t put meat scraps in an outdoor compost pile;
  • don’t leave pet food outdoors;
  • pick up and remove ripe fruit from fruit trees;
  • make sure neighbors are following the same recommendations.

Bears that wander into a residential area typically will leave in search of more traditional food options if they can’t find anything to eat.

Contact the Wildlife Conflict Helpline at (855) 571-9003 for additional information.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

5 of Richmond's best under the radar restaurants

This town has more than its share of celebrated restaurants (deservedly), but we wanted to give some love to some of the hidden gems that too often get overlooked. From diner fare and tacos to our beloved slice of Liverpool in downtown Richmond, here are a few of my picks:
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Far West#Fruit Trees#Animals#Henrico Police
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia farmers preparing for sweet berry season

MOSELEY—Strawberries are center stage right now, but blackberries and blueberries will get their time to shine in a few short weeks. “We’re ready for a good season,” said David Goode of Swift Creek Berry Farm in Chesterfield County. “We’ve got good fruit development, and there’s a lot of healthy leaves and healthy plant structure.”
WRIC - ABC 8News

Community mourns Xavier Brown, 23-year-old shot to death in Shockoe Bottom

Those who knew Xavier Brown describe him as 'full of energy,' and said he was always trying to perfect his craft. The 23-year-old had made a name for himself in the Richmond area as an up-and-coming chef at several restaurants. He had also launched his own private cooking business, where he catered and delivered homemade meals to the community. Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, someone shot Brown to death in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom area. Police pronounced him dead on the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Multiple lanes closed on Powhite Parkway for maintenance Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority is announcing multiple lane closures on Southbound Powhite Parkway (VA-76) for road maintenance overnight Sunday. Powhite Bridge over the James River through the Express Lanes will be closed, weather permitting, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 22. Drivers...
RICHMOND, VA
WTOP

Thousands in Virginia still without power

Thousands of Virginians remain without power Monday morning after a storm thundered its way through the area Sunday evening. As of 1:30 p.m., more than 3,000 are without power in Alexandria City; more than 1,000 don’t have electricity in Fairfax; more than 1,000 are without power in Arlington. Listen...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Too many kittens, not enough resources in Central Virginia

Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA said "Kitten Season" is problem animal shelters and care centers face annually. Cats typically reproduce with strong seasonal patterns — resulting in an influx of kittens roaming the streets every spring and summer. However, as the number of homeless kittens increases, the number of available foster parents traditionally remains steady.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Teen shot in South Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police officers are asking for the public’s help after a teen was shot in a neighborhood Saturday night. Officers responded to the 8900 block of Chester Forest Lane around 10 p.m., just north of Proctors Creek and Route 288. They found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to recover.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy