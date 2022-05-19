ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 Committee Says GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk Led Capitol Tour Just Before Attack

By Jennifer Bendery
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XnYfc_0fjycmGr00

The bipartisan House committee investigating the events that led up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack announced Thursday that it is turning its attention to Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), indicating it has new evidence that he led a Capitol tour the day before the deadly insurrection.

“Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021,” reads a letter to Loudermilk from Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee chairman, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair.

The committee leaders say new details about Loudermilk’s tour that day come after public reporting and witness accounts of Trump rally supporters “engaged in efforts to gather information about the layout of the U.S. Capitol, as well as the House and Senate office buildings, in advance of January 6, 2021.”

Capitol tours were suspended at the time of Loudermilk’s apparent tour, due to COVID-19 precautions.

“We write to seek your voluntary cooperation in advancing our investigation,” the committee leaders wrote to Loudermilk.

Here’s a copy of their letter:

In a damning added detail, Thompson and Cheney suggest that Republicans on the House Administration Committee ― of which Loudermilk is a member ― misled or lied to the Jan. 6 committee when they previously claimed that they reviewed Capitol security footage from the days preceding the Jan. 6 attack and concluded there were no tours, no large groups and no one “with MAGA hats on” in the Capitol during that time.

“The Select Committee’s review of evidence directly contradicts that denial,” said Thompson and Cheney.

The committee leaders asked Loudermilk to meet with them to talk about the Capitol tour he gave that day. They proposed the week of May 23 but made it clear they’re willing to meet him wherever possible.

“If you are unavailable that week, we can arrange an alternative time to meet. If it would be preferable to hold this meeting with you in your home district, we would also be glad to explore travel arrangements to facilitate that option,” they said. “The American people deserve a full and accurate accounting of what happened.”

Loudermilk later issued a joint statement with Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), ranking member of the House Administration Committee, refuting the Jan. 6 committee’s claims.

“A constituent family with young children meeting with their Member of Congress in the House Office Buildings is not a suspicious group or ‘reconnaissance tour,’” they said.  “The family never entered the Capitol building.”

Loudermilk and Davis accused the Jan. 6 committee of “pushing a verifiably false narrative” about Republican lawmakers leading “reconnaissance tours” of the Capitol with Trump rally supporters just before the insurrection.

“No place that the family went on the 5th was breached on the 6th, the family did not enter the Capitol grounds on the 6th, and no one in that family has been investigated or charged in connection to January 6th,” they said.

A Loudermilk spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on whether the congressman would meet with the Jan. 6 committee.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 194

Jody Sheridan
3d ago

Goodness, if he's willing to defend himself through the media, why would he have any problem sitting down for an interview with the J/6 committee? Unless he's trying to hide something?

Reply(8)
53
RsRTraitors
3d ago

Like I've said since Jan 6th the Rs would go too any length to keep the Orange Mussolini in power. This right here is more confirmation of it.

Reply(8)
53
The Natural
3d ago

They wouldn't be calling him in if it wasn't on tape. They also wouldn't be calling him in if it was just a tour with a family. Probably a tour with a family of insurrectionists.

Reply(3)
19
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Barry Loudermilk
Person
Liz Cheney
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Gop#House#The Select Committee#Senate#Republicans
Axios

More bombshells for Jan. 6 committee before June hearings

The Jan. 6 committee may seek testimony from additional lawmakers as soon as next week, ahead of blockbuster TV hearings that kick off next month, Axios has learned. Driving the news: Chiefs of staff and other aides to members of the House select committee were told Friday on their weekly call with committee staff to brace for more bombshells ahead of the June 9 start to public hearings, according to two sources on the call.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy