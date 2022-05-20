Hotel could be competitive coup for Downtown Collierville

Collierville leaders are somewhat open to a hotel in the Town Square area on the northern edge of Downtown.

Leaders heard another pitch Thursday from investor Hank Wright, a partner in the concept of placing a garage and hotel north of the square. Local developer Frank Fitzgerald is also part of the project.

The garage and hotel concept for the area has been discussed on several occasions in recent years with resistance not only from town officials, but also surrounding residents. As recently as late-March, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen stopped their pursuit of the garage, a move that seemed to spell the end of the idea.

Until it was resurrected again this month.

The hotel could have a $9.5 million annual economic impact to Collierville due to the way it contributes to the overall economy, according to Lana Suite, an analyst with Younger Associates.

Kim Bardoul, a partner with Highland Group Hotel Investment Advisors in Atlanta, presented an analysis of the project showing it could be very competitive. For her projections, she reviewed limited-service hotels ranging from 93 to 131 rooms in Collierville and Germantown.

Wright and Fitzgerald have discussed an upscale 53-room boutique hotel.

“It can have some really cool amenities but it has to be immersed into local community,” Bardoul said of the boutique hotel.

Boutique hotels are often linked to a national franchise, but are unique to their community. The business welcomes tourists and also gives residents a sense of pride. Bardoul expected it to succeed based on its proximity to Memphis, Blue Oval City and national headquarters at Schilling Farms.

Collierville officials previously studied the site, but aldermen were unsure about moving forward without assurances of building a hotel with the garage. Fitzgerald and Wright said a hotel could not be successful without building a parking garage first. However, the two could not guarantee a hotel.

Alderman Billy Patton said if there is no assurance of a hotel, he’d prefer a parking garage on Washington Street. Wright said it’s hard to know without getting the formal approval from the board.

Bardoul said her study assumed close parking for guests. Mayor Stan Joyner said the board’s dilemma is to provide better parking for the businesses on the square and asked how critical the garage is for the hotel’s success.

Bardoul said the style of parking didn’t matter, so long as it’s close and adequate for the hotel. She said the hotel is not a risky investment.

Wright said they may have to add rooms to overcome the price of their land if there is surface parking instead of a parking garage.

The board discussed possibly incentivizing the hotel, which could in turn drive retail back to the square and less offices. That then encourages the board to build a parking garage on Washington Street.

On Thursday, Wright said he was following a 2010 study of Collierville’s historic which discussed a parking garage.

Scott Kendall, a hotel consultant from Nashville, said in other communities, including Franklin, the municipality is invested in a a garage. He said they usually pay for it with tax increment financing (TIF).

John Duncan, Collierville economic development director, said a TIF is likely the most sensible way to pay for the garage. The project does not fall into the town’s payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) parameters.

The garage and hotel were originally pitched for the north side of the square as a way to enhance Downtown Collierville, provide more parking closer to shops and a new amenity to increase tourism in the area. Fitzgerald and Wright presented the idea to the board in September 2020 to gauge interest before investing more money.

Some who live northwest of the square expressed concern about lights, noise, traffic associated with the garage as well as a possible view onto their property.

“I think this is a wonderful, wonderful project for Collierville for your historic area and for the future,” Kendall said. “It aligns with world trends.”

Kendall has worked on award-winning hotels customizing them to the needs of the area. He said the plans for Collierville are very well-done and praised the local investment of Wright and Fitzgerald.

“They care,” Kendall said. “That’s what everybody wants. You want that local investment. When they called me, they said: ‘We want to do something for our town.’”

Kendall said there are nationally recognized hotel brands showing interest in Collierville.

“Everybody has a vested interest in that being successful,” Wright said.