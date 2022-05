A Beverly Hills man is expected to plead guilty Monday to trying to hire a “hit man” to kill a woman he briefly dated. Scott Berkett, 25, has agreed to enter his plea to a single federal count of using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. However, prosecutors agreed to seek a penalty of no more than five years, according to the plea agreement filed in L.A. federal court.

