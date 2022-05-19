ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

911 dispatcher may be fired over hanging up on Buffalo shooting caller: Official

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUoXL_0fjxov6z00
Ten People Killed In Mass Shooting At Buffalo Food Market Scott Olson/Getty Images

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- An Erie County, New York, 911 dispatcher could be fired after an employee at the Tops supermarket said the dispatcher hung up on her during Saturday's attack that killed 10 people.

Latisha Rogers, an assistant store manager, told The Buffalo News that the dispatcher "was yelling at me" during those terrifying moments when the shooter was firing in the store.

"You don't have to whisper," Rogers said the dispatcher told her as she tried to stay quiet so the gunman wouldn't find her. "And I was telling her, 'Ma'am he's still in the store. He's shooting,'" according to the paper's account.

The county will seek the dispatcher's termination following a review of the 911 call, a spokesman for the Erie County Executive's Office told ABC News.

The spokesman, Peter Anderson, said dispatching officers to the scene was unaffected by the actions. Police have said officers arrived a minute after the shooting began.

Rogers told The New York Times she was behind the customer service counter when the shooting began. She ducked behind the counter to call 911 and told the paper she whispered, "There's someone shooting in the store."

Rogers said the dispatcher asked why she was whispering and told her she couldn't hear her, according to the Times. The line then cut out.

Payton Gendron, 18, has been charged in the mass shooting, which authorities have said was racially motivated. All 10 people killed in the attack were Black.

Rogers, who is also Black, was uninjured in the shooting.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Handling of Buffalo suspect spurs talk of uneven restraint

NEW YORK — (AP) — When police confronted the white man suspected of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, he was the very poster boy for armed and dangerous, carrying an AR-15-style rifle and cloaked in body armor and hatred. Yet officers talked to Payton Gendron,...
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — (AP) — Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity “and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.”
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
66K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy