ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

911 dispatcher may be fired over hanging up on Buffalo shooting caller: Official

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmW80_0fjxntJK00
Ten People Killed In Mass Shooting At Buffalo Food Market Scott Olson/Getty Images

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- An Erie County, New York, 911 dispatcher could be fired after an employee at the Tops supermarket said the dispatcher hung up on her during Saturday's attack that killed 10 people.

Latisha Rogers, an assistant store manager, told The Buffalo News that the dispatcher "was yelling at me" during those terrifying moments when the shooter was firing in the store.

"You don't have to whisper," Rogers said the dispatcher told her as she tried to stay quiet so the gunman wouldn't find her. "And I was telling her, 'Ma'am he's still in the store. He's shooting,'" according to the paper's account.

The county will seek the dispatcher's termination following a review of the 911 call, a spokesman for the Erie County Executive's Office told ABC News.

The spokesman, Peter Anderson, said dispatching officers to the scene was unaffected by the actions. Police have said officers arrived a minute after the shooting began.

Rogers told The New York Times she was behind the customer service counter when the shooting began. She ducked behind the counter to call 911 and told the paper she whispered, "There's someone shooting in the store."

Rogers said the dispatcher asked why she was whispering and told her she couldn't hear her, according to the Times. The line then cut out.

Payton Gendron, 18, has been charged in the mass shooting, which authorities have said was racially motivated. All 10 people killed in the attack were Black.

Rogers, who is also Black, was uninjured in the shooting.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Buffalo Restaurant Shut Down By Police After Shooting

Police in Buffalo have shut down a popular spot for Mexican food downtown due to a shooting this weekend and several other violent incidents. The recent 'cease fire' in local gun violence came to an end as two people were shot outside of Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant. Three people were arrested. The shooting took place just after 2 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shots fired inside Minq Lounge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Minq Lounge Sunday. Police responded to the report of an active shooter and someone shot at the bar located at 314 West Main Street. When they arrived, they did not find a shooter or anyone shot,...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Erie County, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Buffalo shooting victim laid to rest; city marks 1 week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for "that smile that could light up a room,” as the city marked one week since the shooting with sorrowful moments of silence.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

People were locked down as police looked for an active shooter

CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) — So many people were trapped in their workplace as police searched for who they thought was a shooter. One man was trying to get away on a break for a truck driving class. Another had flown in for a golf lesson. Another was trapped in the gas station where he worked.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Dispatcher#Violent Crime#The Buffalo News#Abc News#The New York Times
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sen. Tim Kennedy says Buffalo mass shooting needs to serve as a wake-up call

One of the survivors of last weekend's mass shooting in Buffalo was 20-year-old Tops employee Zaire Goodman. His mother, Zeneta Everhart, is the director of diversity and inclusion for state Senator Tim Kennedy, who discusses the impact of the shooting, not only on his staff, but on his district as a whole. He said Zaire and Zeneta are both doing well as Zaire recovers from his injuries, but are still working to recover from the shock and grief of what happened. Kennedy says this shooting needs to serve as a wake-up call to legislators to enact stricter gun control, and for an assault weapon ban and background checks on the federal level.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Man arrested for murder of Bryson Simpson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson. Simpson was a high school student at Edison Tech in Rochester. Salahuddin Floyd Jr. was arrested in the area of Dewey Avenue and Winchester Street in Rochester on Thursday. Simpson was killed March 11 on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
BUFFALO, NY
HuffPost

Buffalo Shooting Leaves Community With No Supermarket For Miles Around

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tops Friendly Market was more than a place to buy groceries. As the only supermarket for miles, it became a sort of community hub on Buffalo’s East Side — where you chatted with neighbors and caught up on people’s lives. “It’s where...
WLBT

MS Black Panthers denounce shooting in Buffalo, New York

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local groups are speaking out on the racially motivated shooting that happened in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month. The mass shooting left ten dead and three others wounded. Today, New Black Panther Party in the state held a press conference calling for unity after a...
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
73K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy