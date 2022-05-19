Fibonacci Footwear uses NASA-certified cooling material used in spacesuits

Hold your child in comfort with the Sunveno New Ergonomic Baby Carrier. Not only does it keep them secure, but it also keeps them comfortable. Suitable for children up to 36 months in age and fewer than 20 kilograms, it adjusts effortlessly as your baby grows. Moreover, you can even use the hip seat to give your child a break from walking. Helping you travel anywhere without back pain or fatigue, it has shoulder padding for comfort in the neck, abdomen, and shoulders. Furthermore, its storage compartments hold your phone, wipes, and diapers, making it ideal for long day trips and adventures. In fact, it even has cup holders. Beyond all this, the back straps comfortably distribute weight, and the breathable fabric keeps you and your baby cool with honeycomb mesh lining. Finally, you can use the detachable cover to protect your child from the sun, wind, and cold.
