Fibonacci Footwear uses NASA-certified cooling material used in spacesuits

Made using recycled plastic bottles, the Monarc Sling & Wallet is an ethically made everyday carry series. Monarc is a plastic negative bag company and most of their products are made using recycled plastic bottles with the sling made using 21 and the wallet made using 4. Additionally, both the Sling and Wallet are available in both grey and black colors. The Settra sling has a deceptively large 10 liters of packable space. They designed the sling large enough to carry a MacBook Pro, an iPad Pro, and a light packable jacket, but small enough to fit perfectly in your travel bag to be used for your next adventure. To make sure there are no limitations to space we have included external adjustable Straps with G hooks to carry larger items externally. To complement the sling, they designed a compact easy access wallet made using 4 recycled plastic bottles. The wallet is super lightweight and has a flexible elastic webbing pocket to hold notes and loose change as well as slots for multiple cards and a quick access card slot on the front. All of their products are backed by their lifetime warranty and the power to make a difference.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO