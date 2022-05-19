ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CIAA Basketball Tournament Drew 36K Fans And Had $19.6M Economic Impact, Officials Say

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcCTb_0fjxZbWO00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament drew 36,390 fans and had a total economic impact of $19.6 million, falling short of earlier projections, according to an analysis from the tourism booster group Visit Baltimore.

Many fans went to multiple games during the tournament. Overall attendance at the 22 games exceeded 66,000 spectators , organizers said in March, including a crowd of 13,207 for the two championship games.

In January, with the tournament about a month away, officials estimated 100,000 spectators would attend the men’s and women’s tournaments, delivering an economic impact of $50 million.

“We are a city that combines Black excellence with an unmatched love for sports, which makes the CIAA Tournament a perfect fit for Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “As the CIAA Tournament grows in Baltimore year over year, we are excited to continue working closely with partners from the City, State, and local business community to build momentum for the event.”

After spending the last 17 years in Charlotte, the conference of historically black colleges and universities brought its tournament to Baltimore, from Feb. 22-26, for the first time since 1952.

Aside from basketball, festivities included a black-owned restaurant tour, concerts with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Rare Essence and Big Daddy Kane, an education day and career expo, and a pop-up market highlighting Black artists to the city.

The five-day event had a direct spending impact of $13.9 million, Visit Baltimore said, with $11 million in off-site spending on lodging, food and entertainment, and retail items.

Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, said between Feb. 24-26, hotel occupancy was 65.5%, the highest it has been during that same period since 2007.

The city landed the tournament in 2019 , under former Mayor Catherine Pugh. Due to COVID-19, the tournaments were canceled in 2021 , the first year the event was scheduled to be held in Baltimore, but the CIAA held a series of virtual events.

The conference, made up of 12 schools, including seven in North Carolina, two in Virginia, and one each in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland, is set to bring its basketball tournament back to Baltimore in 2023.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that our collective teams did to make the tournament’s first year in Baltimore a resounding success on all fronts, specifically during a pandemic and after moving to a new city,” said Jaquie McWilliams, commissioner of the CIAA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rakim
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy