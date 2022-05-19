ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

GM Mitch Kupchak signs multiyear extension with Hornets

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txpgK_0fjxFdHy00
Charlotte Hornets president of basketball operations Mitch Kupchak. Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

President of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters that he has signed a multiyear extension with the Hornets, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer relays. It was previously reported that Kupchak was in the final year of his contract.

“For better or for worse, I will be here for the next couple of years,” Kupchak said Thursday, according to Steve Reed of The Associated Press. The executive declined to say when the contract will expire.

Kupchak has been with Charlotte since April of 2018. He was previously the long-time GM of the Lakers, having worked for the team for three decades after he retired as a player. Kupchak has won a total of 10 NBA championships in his lengthy career, three as a player and seven as an executive.

Kupchak has acquired an impressive array of talented players since he became the head of the Hornets’ basketball operations, including Miles Bridges, Devonte’ Graham (now on the Pelicans), Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington, Cody Martin, Kelly Oubre, and All-Star LaMelo Ball, among others. However, the team has missed out on the playoffs in his four years at the helm, having been eliminated in the play-in tournament the past two seasons.

When asked about the contract status of Bridges, who’ll be a restricted free agent this summer, Kupchak said the team plans to re-sign him.

“Our intention is to keep Miles long-term, yes. He’s a big part of our future,” he said, per Boone.

Kupchak, who turns 68 next week, also said Charlotte has interviewed eight candidates for the team’s head coaching vacancy thus far, and he’s “hopeful of having someone in place within two weeks.” He added that he’s hoping to find a coach to take the team “to that next level," via Boone.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

2022 NBA Draft Lottery primer

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday night prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics. The half-hour event will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. This year’s draft pool features a group of four prospects generally considered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Boone, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
thecomeback.com

Doc Rivers still on Lakers’ radar for coaching job

As the L.A. Lakers continue their search for a new head coach, current Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, is still on their radar as a potential head coach. Despite losing to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semis, Rivers is still on the top of the Lakers’ wish list for potential head coaches.
Hoops Rumors

Lakers to interview Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson in coaching search

The Lakers have been granted permission to interview Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for their head coaching job, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Atkinson also interviewed for the coaching vacancy in Charlotte and was mentioned as a possibility in Sacramento. He joined Steve Kerr’s staff prior to the start of the season after spending last year as an assistant with the Clippers, and has served as an assistant with the Knicks and Hawks as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

James Harden on 76ers player option: 'I'll be here'

Following his disappointing performance in the decisive Game 6 of the 76ers’ playoff series against Miami, James Harden indicated he’ll opt in to the final year of his contract, Derek Bodner of The Daily Six newsletter tweets. “I’ll be here,” Harden said after Philadelphia’s 99-90 loss and elimination....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Mitch Kupchak
Person
Gordon Hayward
Hoops Rumors

Warriors to host 2022 California Classic Summer League

The California Classic Summer League will return for a fourth year in 2022, with the Warriors taking over for the Kings as the event’s host, according to a press release. The California Classic, a four-team Summer League, was launched by the Kings in 2018, and took place again in 2019 and 2021. In each of those three years, it was played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with the Kings, Warriors, Lakers, and Heat taking part.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Lakers#Hornets#The Charlotte Observer#The Associated Press#Bridges
NBC Sports

Report: Atkinson among finalists for Lakers' coaching job

For the second time this month, a Warriors assistant reportedly is a finalist to become the head coach of a fellow NBA Western Conference team. The Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search is down to three finalists including Kenny Atkinson, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Friday, citing sources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
Hoops Rumors

2022 NBA Draft picks by team

Not only did the Thunder move up in Tuesday’s Draft Lottery to claim this year’s No. 2 overall pick, but they’re also one of just three teams with four picks in the 2022 draft. No team’s 2022 selections are more valuable than Oklahoma City’s — in addition to the second-overall pick, the Thunder control No. 12, No. 30 and No. 34.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hoops Rumors

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic repeats as Most Valuable Player

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won his second straight Most Valuable Player Award, topping the Sixers‘ Joel Embiid and the Bucks‘ Giannis Antetokounmpo by a comfortable margin, the NBA announced in a press release. Jokic received 65 first-place votes and 875 total points, putting him well ahead of...
DENVER, CO
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy