A teen boy, man and an officer were injured in separate crashes as police chased after armed carjacking suspects in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. The ordeal began at 2:16 p.m. on 53rd and Thompson streets when police spotted a white Volvo that had been stolen in an armed carjacking Sunday morning. The Volvo then struck a 16-year-old boy who was riding a bike. A second teen who was on the bike jumped off just before it was struck. Two men then fled from the Volvo.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO