For Alejandro Guzmán, it all started at El Taco Loco. Born and raised in Mexico City, Guzmán moved to Los Angeles when he was nine, and his career in the kitchen began just four years later, at his mother’s Mexican restaurant in North Hollywood. Starting at the bottom, he was washing dishes and cleaning tables before graduating to the grill. Since then, Guzmán has worked in some of the finest kitchens in LA, from Sqirl to Egg Slut to Le Comptoir, where he rose through the ranks to become sous chef when the restaurant won a Michelin star in 2019.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO