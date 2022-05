TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters, rescue teams and law enforcement agencies have been working nonstop since the Mesquite Heat fire began near View Tuesday, May 17. “When you consider that this whole fire started with one small spark. Now we have 20 miles of hot perimeter that we're having to try to contain. This is going to go on for days,” Ecca Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gary Young said.

TAYLOR COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO