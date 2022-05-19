Halsey Called Out People Who Say They Look "Unhealthy" Via A New TikTok
Halsey called out comments about their body in a new TikTok video.
For context, Halsey has long been candid about her health — and she recently explained how things had changed following her pregnancy and giving birth to her child, Ender, last year. “I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times,” she began.
“After seeing, like, 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS, and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things that could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease," they continued.
Well, in a new TikTok , the singer — accompanied by the song "I Already Know" by Walworth & Howell — responded to recent comments they have been getting about their body.
@halsey
“u look sick” BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!♬ I Already Know - Walworth & Howell
Comments / 0