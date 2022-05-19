ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Halsey Called Out People Who Say They Look "Unhealthy" Via A New TikTok

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBChE_0fjw52jK00

Halsey called out comments about their body in a new TikTok video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxNrS_0fjw52jK00
Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty

For context, Halsey has long been candid about her health — and she recently explained how things had changed following her pregnancy and giving birth to her child, Ender, last year. “I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times,” she began.

Halsey / Via instagram.com

“After seeing, like, 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS, and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things that could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease," they continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wy9Ix_0fjw52jK00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Well, in a new TikTok , the singer — accompanied by the song "I Already Know" by Walworth & Howell — responded to recent comments they have been getting about their body.

@halsey

“u look sick” BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!

♬ I Already Know - Walworth & Howell

"Halsey u look sick," "Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones," "She's too thin," and, "Looks unhealthy" the comments read, alongside a caption from Halsey: "'u look sick' BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXWE3_0fjw52jK00
TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Some folks then took to the comments to say they could relate:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRRD6_0fjw52jK00
Halsey / Via tiktok.com

Perhaps this can be a good reminder that we don't need to be commenting on people's bodies at all!

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

