Stablecoin safety measures fail to fully convince

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON, May 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The crypto world’s largest stablecoin is yet to prove that it is in fact stable. Tether, a $75 billion digital asset supposedly pegged to the U.S. dollar, came under pressure after a rival coin collapsed and holders started pulling their money. Though Tether’s value has recovered, one remaining concern is that just 49% of its reserves, which support the peg, were in highly liquid assets like cash and U.S. Treasury bills at the end of December.

The company on Thursday said cash and Treasuries increased to 53% of assets at the end of the first quarter. Holdings of riskier commercial paper shrunk by $4 billion between December and March, and another $4 billion since then. But Tether still has $5 billion parked in “other investments” like digital tokens, while its exposure to corporate bonds and precious metals has increased slightly. Users have on average pulled almost $1 billion per day from the stablecoin since May 11. At that rate, Tether’s $43 billion of liquid assets could in theory be exhausted in a little more than a month. (By Liam Proud)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

