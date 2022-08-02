Best Google Pixel 6a cases 2022

Planning on upgrading to the Google Pixel 6a the moment you get the opportunity? Sounds like you need a case to go with the soon-to-be-yours Pixel 6a. If you already got your hands on a Pixel 6a, all the more reason to speed up the case-buying process!

We've rounded up the sturdiest, snazziest, and coolest looking cases of the lot right here. Sate your desires by grabbing one of the best Google Pixel 6a covers that can endure shocks and drops relentlessly.

These Pixel 6a cases aim to please

Caseology Nano Pop

Staff pick

Caseology's two-toned Nano Pop series never fails to impress. As you'd expect, the Pixel 6a iteration is beautiful, durable, and features the same comfortable yet grippy build that we've come to love over the years. Ninja Turtle fans in particular will enjoy the Nano Pop in Avo Green.

Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for Google Pixel 6a

#OOTD

Clothe your precious Google Pixel 6a in trendy high-fashion, thanks to Kate Spade New York. This see-through Protective Hardshell Case for the Google Pixel 6a is embellished with adorable flowers that have rhinestones at the center. The flowers cascade down the back of your Pixel 6a, from the top to the bottom, in splendid style.

Spigen Tough Armor

Deceptive looks

The Spigen Tough Armor for the Pixel 6a is achingly pretty in Midnight Green. Don't let those good looks fool you though, this is one tough case built to endure. Spigen craftily included a sleek stand that pops out of the back, without sticking out too much.

Pela Google Pixel 6a Case

Go green

Enjoy these beautiful eco-friendly Pixel 6a cases from Pela. Each Pela Google Pixel 6a Case is built with sturdy materials, giving it an interestingly smooth texture. Once you're done with it, you can simply dispose the Pela cover worry-free because it is entirely compostable. Have your pick from among 27 unique colors and patterns.

Osophter Clear Case for Pixel 6a

Boast it all

Show some skin with the Osophter Clear Case for your Google Pixel 6a. We trust Osophter to deliver when it comes to soft transparent cases. Those reinforced corners ensure minimal damage from inadvertent falls and bumps. Plus, you get a free screen protector included for the price. Cost-effective and free goodies? Yes, please.

UAG Scout Series

One man army

When it comes to rugged Google Pixel 6a cases, your absolute best bet is the UAG Scout Series. UAG builds its Scout cases like tanks, with military-grade drop protection to boot. The all-black cover can easily withstand the elements and has a dark allure to it.

Anccer Colorful Series

Colors that pop

Change up the Pixel 6a's look with the bright and splashy Anccer Colorful Series. Available in five monochrome shades, these thin silicone cases make a bold statement without bulking up your Google phone.

Otterbox Commuter Series Antimicrobial

Ward off germs

This lovely case comes in a bright bubblegum pink shade and a plain black number. Otterbox's Commuter Series Antimicrobial Pixel 6a case is built like a tank with its military grade drop protection and it kills germs too.

Speck ImpactHero Pixel 6a Case

Smooth to the touch

I have used Speck's ImpactHero cases before and they feel amazingly smooth against skin. The texture of this Pixel 6a case is extremely grippy and has a matte finish, but it's still reasonably pliable and slim. You get 8ft drop protection and antimicrobial properties as well.

Caseology Parallax

Something sophisticated

Can there ever be a classier case than the stunning Caseology Parallax? The mix of textures on the back and sides, coupled with the cover's matte finish, displays great finesse. Raised corners for safety? Check. Intricate details? Check. Fantastic colorways? Check. This Pixel 6a case leaves nothing to be desired.

Poetic Revolution Series

Heavy-duty gear

Prepare for the worst with this heavy-duty case from Poetic. The burly Revolution Series provides extreme levels of durability for your Pixel 6a, along with a stand for hands-free usage. Even if you fling your Pixel on the floor, the built-in screen protector will safeguard it nicely.

FINON Google Pixel 6a Cotton Case

Stand out

The FINON's Cotton Case for the Pixel 6a looks phenomenal thanks to the woven cotton fabric on its back. Not only does it look trendy, but the case also has dual layers to provide shock protection.

Kowauri Leather Wallet Case

Unconventional wallet

Who says wallet cases have to be large and chunky? Kowauri's Leather Wallet Case barely adds any weight to your Pixel 6a, while still bringing the perks of slim storage slots. A good ol' elastic band prevents your cards from falling out when you're out and about.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

HD transparency

Spigen's Ultra Hybrid Case is a lot more expensive than the Osophter clear case. However, those extra bucks pay for higher quality TPU, precise cutouts, and less obviously pronounced raised lips for inconspicuous robustness.

Teelevo Dual Layer Wallet Case for Google Pixel 6a

Clever wallet

Teelevo's Dual Layer Wallet Case for the Google Pixel 6a is a smart solution if you desire a wallet built into your phone cover without bulking it up. As a bonus, the little cover that opens up to reveal the hidden card slots also doubles as a kickstand.

Get a case with personality and flair

Google teased the beautiful Pixel 6a constantly all the way up to its launch. Now that it's here, we couldn't be more excited. It's time to go shopping for some of the greatest Pixel 6a cases — right after you grab a rock-hard screen protector — to ensure that fun-sized phone stays fresh for years.

Grabbing a phone cover or two is the most sensible way to protect your Pixel. After all, the Tensor-powered Pixel 6a is one of the best budget Android phones , so you don't want to endanger it.

While I'm a fan of all three Pixel 6a colorways , the importance of using a phone cover is undeniable. Our favorite case of them all is definitely the Caseology Nano Pop in the deep Midnight Green variant. It's slim enough for everyday use, robust enough to endure falls and shocks, and brings plenty of grip to the table. That sweet Ninja Turtles aesthetic is the cherry on top.

For those of you keen on showing off your Google phone's unusual design, a clear Pixel 6a case like the Osophter Clear Case or the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case are appropriate choices. Feeling bold? Liven things up with the Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for Pixel 6a. It allows the Pixel's design to peek through, while adding a splash of pizazz at the same time.

For clumsy folks who've cracked a phone or two in the past, I'd suggest steering towards rugged numbers like the UAG Scout, or the Poetic Revolution. Both options are excellent heavy-duty Pixel 6a covers, but the Poetic case has the edge on UAG thanks to its built-in screen protector and kickstand. Since the Pixel 6a doesn't share the Pixel 6 series' fingerprint sensor , you can use the Poetic Revolution's screen guard without reserve.

