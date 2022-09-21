Read full article on original website
Related
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn’t that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
Playoff bound San Antonio FC is the best team in the Alamo City
Toyota Stadium has been rocking lately.
All the places in the San Antonio area to celebrate Oktoberfest
Don't forget your dirndls and lederhosen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
KENS 5
Meet Favor’s New Chief Taco Officer, San Antonio’s Chris Flores
SAN ANTONIO — As far as dream job’s go, Chris Flores may just have us all beat. In July, the Texas-based delivery company Favor announced they hired the San Antonio native as their first-ever “Chief Taco Officer.”. The job is just as savory as it sounds. “As...
MuySA: Leaving San Antonio made me realize the Alamo City's beauty
San Antonio, I love you.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxsanantonio.com
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
themercedesenterprise.com
Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
KSAT 12
San Antonio hotel makes list of spookiest in the country, according to Hotels.com
SAN ANTONIO – It’s spooky season, and sure, you could visit a “haunted house” attraction, or you could spend time at a place that many people swear is actually haunted. A San Antonio hotel has made the list of the most-haunted hotels in the country. The...
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
San Antonio driver crashes into Fred's Fish Fry on the Northwest Side
The driver was detained on suspicion of a DWI.
Pearl-area Restaurant Claudine announces opening date and more in food news
Plus more San Antonio food knew you might have missed.
KTSA
Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting outside of an East side bar that left one person dead. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 12:15 A.M. Monday at the Tropicana Sports Bar on South Gevers Street. It started as an argument inside the bar and when...
11 San Antonio burger chains to enjoy other than Whataburger
There are lots of growing hamburger chains to enjoy.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0