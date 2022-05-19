Matching shell casings link Easter Sunday mass shooting, Wilkinsburg triple shooting investigations

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two major homicide cases are now linked because of shell casings found at each scene.

You may remember the dozens and dozens of evidence markers outside of the East Allegheny Airbnb after the mass shooting on Easter Sunday, where 17-year-olds Jaiden Brown and Matthew Steffy-Ross were killed, and nine others were shot.

Much of that evidence was bullet casings from hundreds of rounds that were fired that night.

Two days later, and across the county, two people were killed in a triple shooting along Midland Street in Wilkinsburg.

Those victims were teenager Avante Booker, and 21-year-old Paris Glover.

Now, weeks later, sources exclusively tell Channel 11, ballistics results show that matching 9mm casings were found at both scenes. These results indicate that someone fired the same gun at the Airbnb shooting and the Wilkinsburg double homicide.

Former city police officer David Wright tells Channel 11 each casing leaves a fingerprint.

“You can take that into the crime lab and identify the ballistic fingerprinting and compare them to other ballistic fingerprinting on other ammunition. Then, figure out with certainty that they came out of the same weapon,” Wright said.

At this point, it’s unclear if that gun fired any deadly shots in either shooting.

No one has been charged in either case, but Wright says this could be a big clue for detectives.

“It’s very valuable evidence. To say this particular firearm was used in this crime, it helps ultimately with the search of the firearm and the search of the suspects,” Wright said.

We reached out to both Allegheny County Police and Pittsburgh Police to see if they would say anything publicly.

Assistant Superintendent Vic Joseph told Channel 11 they do not release investigative information in open and active investigations.

A Pittsburgh Police spokesperson said they have no confirmation of this.

