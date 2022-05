206 LSU Health Shreveport students representing the largest graduating class to date will celebrate the culmination of hundreds of hours of academic accomplishment by graduating with a Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD, or Doctorate degree on May 21. Four students will receive a PhD from the School of Graduate Studies; 65 students will receive a Bachelor’s, Master’s or Doctorate from the School of Allied Health Professions; and 137 students will graduate from the School of Medicine and become Doctors of Medicine.

