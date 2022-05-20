ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipsey Hussle case: Judge sets alleged gunman's murder trial date for June 2

By City News Service
 5 days ago

A judge confirmed Thursday that a trial is set to begin June 2 for the man charged with murdering Nipsey Hussle outside the rapper's clothing store in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles just over three years ago.

Eric Holder Jr., now 32, was indicted in May of 2019 on one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told the grand jury that Holder used two guns on March 31, 2019, to fire multiple shots shortly after a conversation that included allegations of snitching.''

The prosecutor told the grand jury that the defendant walked up to a group including Hussle -- whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom -- and the ensuing discussion "had something to do with Mr. Asghedom accusing Mr. Holder of snitching, which, in the gang world, is a very serious offense.''

"Apparently the conversation had something to do with Mr. Asghedom telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching. The conversation wasn't particularly intense, it wasn't particularly belligerent, and it lasted for about four minutes," the prosecutor told the grand jury, while noting later that the conversation was "enough that it moved Eric Holder to a point of wanting to return to the parking lot and kill Nipsey Hussle."

Nipsey Hussle memorial: Thousands pack Staples Center for emotional tribute to slain rapper

The beloved hip-hop artist's untimely death generated countless tributes from musicians, elected officials and professional athletes.

Deputy Medical Examiner Lawrence Nguyen told the grand jury that the rapper suffered 11 gunshot wounds, although two of the wounds could have been caused by the same bullet, according to a grand jury transcript.

Two other men, who are named as the victims in the attempted murder and assault with a firearm charges were injured.

Holder -- an aspiring rapper -- was arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on April 2, 2019, in the 9000 block of Artesia Boulevard in Bellflower after a witness called authorities to report seeing a person believed to be Holder.

He has remained in jail since then.

Holder's trial in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom is expected to last about four weeks, with that estimate including the jury selection process.

Comments / 5

Pauline Quick
5d ago

June 2 2022 is the date which the killer of Nipsey Hussel will go to court. No matter how much the trial was delayed, the murder of Nipsey Hussle will take place. We want justice for Nipsey.

Reply
8
