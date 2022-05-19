ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Longtime Ravens Punter Sam Koch Retires, Joins Team’s Coaching Staff

By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Longtime Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch’s playing days might be over, but his coaching days are just beginning.

Koch, who announced his retirement Thursday as an NFL player, is set to join the Ravens’ coaching staff as a special teams consultant, the franchise said.

A 16-year league veteran, Koch made appearances in a franchise-record 256 regular season games, 239 of them without missing a game.

Koch, who was part of the Ravens’ 2012 Super Bowl XLVII Championship team, holds several franchise records, including total punts and punt yardage.

In fact, he holds the record for most punts with a single team in NFL history with 1,168 career punts.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker said he and the team owes a lot of their success over the past decades to Koch’s efforts.

“Sam is the ultimate example of what it means to be a professional,” Tucker said. “The great memories we created together start with him and his work ethic, his abilities and his attention to detail.”

Koch’s retirement as a player was not unexpected after the team drafted Penn State punter Jordan Stout with a fourth round pick in the NFL Draft.

