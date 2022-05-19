NH Chronicle: Spring cleaning with Connie

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The hot weather forced some sports programs to make changes this weekend to keep athletes safe. Hundreds of students from across New Hampshire competed in the 2022 Londonderry R.E.A.L. Track and Field Invitational Saturday. The start time of the meet was actually moved to earlier in the day due to the weather, "We decided in the benefit of the kids, we're always caring about the athletes first, that we wanted to move it so they didn't have to run in extreme heat or hot weather,” said Al Halpern with the New Hampshire Track Association.

