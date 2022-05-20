Prince's Hot Chicken will soon offer a breakfast menu at Fifth + Broadway location
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — What's better than Prince's Hot Chicken Shack? Prince's for breakfast!. The iconic Music City eatery is adding a breakfast menu for the first time ever. It'll be available only at it's...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you can rope cattle at a rodeo why not try your hand at roping in a fish? The US Army Corpse of Engineers announce the Kid's Fishing Rodeo to take place Saturday, June 11 at Roaring River Park in Gainsboro, TN. Thankfully kids won't have to catch their own lunch as food will be provided. Fishing poles available on a first-come-first-served basis.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After a two year break due to the pandemic, the 22nd Annual Gumball 3000 Rally says it will stop in Nashville on Memorial Day (May 30) with arrival expected on Lower Broadway starting at 2 p.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon. Driving from Toronto to...
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Calling all taco lovers! The popular, fast-service restaurant Taco John's will make its debut in Clarksville, Tennessee on May 31. Taco Johns will be giving away a free small Potato Olés every week for a year to the first 100 guests that arrive on opening day at the new restaurant located at 955 N. Riverside Drive, Unit 1.
Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away.
“There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.
Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Buc-ee's is opening its first-ever Tennessee location in Cumberland County next month. The news has many travelers wondering... How did Buc-ee's become so popular?. The Texas-based country store and gas station started in 1982 when co-owners Arch "Beaver" Aplin and Don Wasek set out to...
Globally acclaimed burger joint, Black Tap, owned by husband-and-wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, is thrilled to announce the restaurant’s continued expansion, bringing their award-winning burgers and world-famous CrazyShake® milkshakes to Nashville. Black Tap premieres its first Music City location in November 2022 in the heart of downtown at 211 Commerce Street, just steps away from Broadway’s renowned music venues, honky-tonk bars, many entertainment and cultural attractions, and businesses.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 19, 2022) – Assembly Food Hall, the preeminent downtown dining and entertainment destination, is offering a new breakfast option at one of its most iconic Nashville eateries. The legendary Prince’s Hot Chicken is adding a breakfast menu for the first time, but only at its Assembly Food Hall location.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Behind the counter of North Nashville's Big Al's Deli is restaurant owner Alphonso Anderson Jr. “It’s so humbling for people to come inside and say thank you so much for this meal,” he exclaimed. The restaurant owner began filling hundreds of takeout containers...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you are ever in dog court and you are told you are the P.P., you might be in trouble because you are no longer just the witness to the crime against you, but you are the prosecutor in Metro’s strange upside down world of animal control laws.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old girl with a passion for babies is leading a program to get infant formula in the hands of mothers. Katie Davis started a program called Katie's Little Angels, which provides support services to NICU families across the United States through donations. She typically donates baby wipes, diapers, beanie babies, and care packages to those in need.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — TIME Magazine has released their annual list of the world's most influential people, and country music sweetheart Miranda Lambert made the cut. The list is shared each year to highlight influential figures in entertainment, sports, arts, politics and activism. Lambert was commended by singer-songwriter Elle...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It’s the waiting game for Nashville developers who say properties waiting on permits from the city are turning into complete dumps. FOX 17 News continues to bring this issue to light as builders wait months for the green light. Builder Jeremy Seaton says he’s...
Grab your lawn chairs, blankets or enjoy ample seating throughout the plaza for this summer concert series live under the stars at the Streets of Indian Lake (300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville). Concerts happen every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., June 2 – August 25, 2022. Enjoy great shops, restaurants...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tiny villages have been used in other parts of the country to help the homeless problem, but despite its success, not everyone in Nashville is onboard with the idea. Homeless for 10 years, Alex Smith knows firsthand what it’s like having no place to live....
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 100 Nashville parents waited hours in line, some overnight, to secure a spot at a new daycare Friday. “Having my first baby this fall, and want to make sure we can get her into a good daycare,” Corey Pettit explained from the front of the Primrose School enrollment line.
Community and regional leaders gathered Wednesday in Antioch to celebrate the groundbreaking of Tanger Outlets Nashville. The six-building, 290,000-square-foot open-air outlet, located along I-24 at the Century Farms development, is scheduled to open in fall 2023. Tanger Outlets Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings and experiences, providing a reimagined outlet shopping...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Beacon Center of Tennessee is sounding the alarm after FOX 17 News reported on a new athletic rule for students enrolled in Nashville charter schools. Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is requiring public charter middle school students to form their own sports league if...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — AAA reports that Nashville average price per gallon reached its highest recorded price on May 19 at $4.325 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, up more than .11 cents from a week ago. They site increased demand for pushing prices higher saying tighter supply and...
