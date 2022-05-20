ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Prince's Hot Chicken will soon offer a breakfast menu at Fifth + Broadway location

By WZTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — What's better than Prince's Hot Chicken Shack? Prince's for breakfast!. The iconic Music City eatery is adding a breakfast menu for the first time ever. It'll be available only at it's...

Kids can cast a line at the fishing rodeo in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you can rope cattle at a rodeo why not try your hand at roping in a fish? The US Army Corpse of Engineers announce the Kid's Fishing Rodeo to take place Saturday, June 11 at Roaring River Park in Gainsboro, TN. Thankfully kids won't have to catch their own lunch as food will be provided. Fishing poles available on a first-come-first-served basis.
TENNESSEE STATE
Exotic cars, celebrities expected for Gumball 3000 Rally Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After a two year break due to the pandemic, the 22nd Annual Gumball 3000 Rally says it will stop in Nashville on Memorial Day (May 30) with arrival expected on Lower Broadway starting at 2 p.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon. Driving from Toronto to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lifestyle
Acclaimed New York Eatery is Bringing its Award-Winning Burgers and World-Famous Milkshakes to Nashville

Globally acclaimed burger joint, Black Tap, owned by husband-and-wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, is thrilled to announce the restaurant’s continued expansion, bringing their award-winning burgers and world-famous CrazyShake® milkshakes to Nashville. Black Tap premieres its first Music City location in November 2022 in the heart of downtown at 211 Commerce Street, just steps away from Broadway’s renowned music venues, honky-tonk bars, many entertainment and cultural attractions, and businesses.
NASHVILLE, TN
Close to Home Favorites: 7 Must Visit Diners in Nashville

Diners are a piece of nostalgia and comfort for most of us. There is something about a cozy atmosphere with familiar meal options that make us feel at home no matter where we are. While the selection of diners in our area is plentiful, we have gathered a list of some of the local favorites […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 7 Must Visit Diners in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville pet owner prosecuting their own case in dog court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you are ever in dog court and you are told you are the P.P., you might be in trouble because you are no longer just the witness to the crime against you, but you are the prosecutor in Metro’s strange upside down world of animal control laws.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville teen spearheads program to donate baby formula amid nationwide shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old girl with a passion for babies is leading a program to get infant formula in the hands of mothers. Katie Davis started a program called Katie's Little Angels, which provides support services to NICU families across the United States through donations. She typically donates baby wipes, diapers, beanie babies, and care packages to those in need.
NASHVILLE, TN
Miranda Lambert makes TIME list of most influential people in the world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — TIME Magazine has released their annual list of the world's most influential people, and country music sweetheart Miranda Lambert made the cut. The list is shared each year to highlight influential figures in entertainment, sports, arts, politics and activism. Lambert was commended by singer-songwriter Elle...
NASHVILLE, TN
Property permit delays leave Nashville builders in a bind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It’s the waiting game for Nashville developers who say properties waiting on permits from the city are turning into complete dumps. FOX 17 News continues to bring this issue to light as builders wait months for the green light. Builder Jeremy Seaton says he’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
Concert Series at Streets of Indian Lake Lineup

Grab your lawn chairs, blankets or enjoy ample seating throughout the plaza for this summer concert series live under the stars at the Streets of Indian Lake (300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville). Concerts happen every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., June 2 – August 25, 2022. Enjoy great shops, restaurants...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Dozens of parents wait overnight to secure daycare spot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 100 Nashville parents waited hours in line, some overnight, to secure a spot at a new daycare Friday. “Having my first baby this fall, and want to make sure we can get her into a good daycare,” Corey Pettit explained from the front of the Primrose School enrollment line.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tanger Outlets break ground in Nashville

Community and regional leaders gathered Wednesday in Antioch to celebrate the groundbreaking of Tanger Outlets Nashville. The six-building, 290,000-square-foot open-air outlet, located along I-24 at the Century Farms development, is scheduled to open in fall 2023. Tanger Outlets Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings and experiences, providing a reimagined outlet shopping...
NASHVILLE, TN
Watchdog: Sports rule for charter students a 'new low' for Metro Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Beacon Center of Tennessee is sounding the alarm after FOX 17 News reported on a new athletic rule for students enrolled in Nashville charter schools. Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is requiring public charter middle school students to form their own sports league if...
NASHVILLE, TN
Highest-recorded average price of gas reported in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — AAA reports that Nashville average price per gallon reached its highest recorded price on May 19 at $4.325 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, up more than .11 cents from a week ago. They site increased demand for pushing prices higher saying tighter supply and...
NASHVILLE, TN

