ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West Receives Recognition as a Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center from the American Heart Association and the Mitral Foundation

By Staff
nashvillemedicalnews.com
 4 days ago

Nashville — Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has received the Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award from the American Heart Association and the Mitral Foundation for a demonstrated record of superior clinical outcomes resulting from evidence-based, guideline-directed degenerative mitral valve repair. The Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award...

www.nashvillemedicalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas River Park Granted Approval to Open Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory

The Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency (HSDA) granted Ascension Saint Thomas River Park approval of its Certificate of Need (CON) application to open a Cardiac Catheterization Lab at their facility in McMinnville, Tennessee. Through this expansion of service and care, Ascension Saint Thomas River Park will provide the only...
MCMINNVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy