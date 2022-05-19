Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West Receives Recognition as a Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center from the American Heart Association and the Mitral Foundation
Nashville — Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has received the Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award from the American Heart Association and the Mitral Foundation for a demonstrated record of superior clinical outcomes resulting from evidence-based, guideline-directed degenerative mitral valve repair. The Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award...www.nashvillemedicalnews.com
