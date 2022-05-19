NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer Celtics vs. Heat: Thursday (5/19)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that disgruntled Browns QB Baker Mayfield will not be at the team's voluntary OTAs that begin on Tuesday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) Mayfield’s absence from OTAs isn’t surprising news considering that Mayfield had requested a trade from the team and the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason. The trade market for Mayfield has been underwhelming. Mayfield is due to just shy of $19 million guaranteed in 2022 and he has a history of off the field incidents or comments that seems to have caused teams to question his maturity. Mayfield has had success on the NFL field, and many experts thought the Browns would extend Mayfield before the 2021 season. However, last season Mayfield played poorly while dealing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and has appeared to have overstayed his welcome in Cleveland. Recent reports have indicated that the Browns are willing to take on a good chunk of Mayfield’s 2022 salary. The Carolina Panthers have also been reported to be closely monitoring the situation even though they drafted rookie QB Matt Corral in last month's NFL Draft.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO