Fayetteville, NC

2 people found dead at Fayetteville home

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Two people were found dead early Monday in a neighborhood in a North Carolina city, and police have begun a search for a suspect.

A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department says officers responding to a call early Monday morning found a homeowner who had arrived to find a body lying on the floor inside the home. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then found a second person in the yard of the home who also was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately known if the resident knew the victims, whose identities weren’t released pending notification of relatives.

Public Safety
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

