Juanita DeLeon Samarron passed away on May 18, 2022, at her home in Littlefield, TX. Juanita was born in Snyder, TX. Juanita was born in Snyder, TX on August 29, 1949, to Santiago and Genoeva Samarron. She grew up in Earth, TX. She was a member of the Bright and Morning Star Baptist Church in Earth, TX.

LITTLEFIELD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO