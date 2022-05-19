Evan DeLeon and Taytum Goodman were the recipients of the Green and Gold Award and Sayler Beerwinkle and Davey Crandall were the recipients of the Fighting Heart Award at Monday evening’s Athletic Banquet at Springlake-Earth ISD. (Staff Photo by Derek Lopez) Evan DeLeon (left) was the recipient of the...
PARENTS of the Senior Class of Littlefield High School served fajitas with all the trimmings at the Senior Sunset ceremony held at Wildcat Stadium Thursday, May 19,2022. (Photo by Ann Reagan) THE SENIOR SUNSET ceremony was held Thursday, May 19, 2022 to honor the graduating class of Littlefield High School....
South Plains College in Levelland congratulates the more than 1,300 students who received their academic degree or certificate on May 13, 2022. The following Lamb County and surrounding area students earned degrees and certificates:. LITTLEFIELD:. Brianna Acevedo, graduated with an AS in General Studies. Brannon Brown, graduated with an AAS...
Juanita DeLeon Samarron passed away on May 18, 2022, at her home in Littlefield, TX. Juanita was born in Snyder, TX. Juanita was born in Snyder, TX on August 29, 1949, to Santiago and Genoeva Samarron. She grew up in Earth, TX. She was a member of the Bright and Morning Star Baptist Church in Earth, TX.
The Lamb County Board of Managers met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 17th> at noon in the Education Room of Lamb Healthcare Center. Members Present: Tony Barton, President; Steve Busby, Vice-President; Carla Synatschk, Treasurer; Jeni D. Brunson, Secretary; Johnny Rosemond and Cindy Muller. Members Absent: Booner Smith and...
The City of Littlefield’s Ciity Council will conduct a regular business meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the City Council Chambers, 525 Phelps Avenue in Littlefield. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Invocation. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Public Comments of All Agenda Items. 5. Introduction...
NEWLY - ELECTED AMHERST OFFICIALS, are beginning new two-year terms: (left) Michael “Mickey” Brantley, Commissioner; (center) Mayor, Clinton Sawyer and (right), Leon Logsdon, Jr., Commissioner. (Submitted Photo)
