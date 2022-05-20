ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy has arrived

By Rachel Schonberger
EW.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe queen has birthed a prince. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 13, according to PEOPLE. The couple have not disclosed the child's name. EW has reached out to representatives for...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby News

On Thursday, news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy last week. Now, her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown is seemingly reacting to the news. Along with posting a prayer emoji and a pregnant woman emoji, he wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations.”. Brown did not tag Rihanna or name...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Drake ‘Saw’ a ‘Future’ with Rihanna—Here’s How He Really Feels About Her Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Let it go, bro. With their seemingly never-ending flirtatious moments, it’s understandable why fans want to know how Drake feels about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy and his rumored ex’s new future with someone else.  A source close to the Canadian rapper told HollywoodLife on May 12, 2022, that Drake felt bittersweet about Rihanna’s announcement that she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were expecting their first child together in January 2022.  “He had mixed emotions. Of course, he was ecstatic for her because he knew she had always wanted children. But at one point...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Wonders Why KKK Hasn't Been Charged With RICO Following YSL Indictment

Young Thug and Gunna are currently in a lot of trouble as it pertains to the law. Both men have been arrested on RICO charges that have been targeted towards 28 members of YSL. There are 56 charges in total right now, and both Thug and Gunna could be looking at quite a bit of time in jail if they are convicted. It is a very bad situation for all of those involved, and as it stands, they both remain in jail as the judge has denied bond.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reportedly Convinced Angelina Jolie Is Angling For Their Kids To Have ‘Nothing to Do With Him’

Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly concerned that his custody battle will never be finalized due to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 46. A source told US Weekly that the Fight Club actor — who shares six children with Angelina — thinks his former spouse “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.” Of Brad and Angelina’s six kids, four are still minors: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Baby Boy#A Ap Rocky#Riri#Vogue#Gq
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Kim Wants ‘Another Child’ With Pete—Here’s if She Would ‘Carry’ His Baby

Click here to read the full article. Planning for the future. With things getting really serious between them, the question everyone has on their mind is: Will Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have kids together?  The Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live comedian definitely have children on their mind. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife on May 13, 2022, “Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be, and Pete has gotten close to North.” The insider continued, “They play together often because Pete is like a big kid and Kim loves...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares heartbreaking message after sad death – 'Kiss René for me'

Celine Dion has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her former publicist, Francine Chaloult, following her sad death at the age of 82 on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram, the Canadian singer shared a picture showing her sitting next to Francine with her arm around her. Behind them, Celine's late husband René Angélil can be seen holding his wife's hand.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Is Fiercely Protective Of New Baby Son: She’s A ‘Natural’ Mother

Rihanna gave birth on May 13, and the stunning “Umbrella” singer, 34, is already a natural at mothering her newborn, according to a source close to her! Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she’s also taking measures to keep her tiny son safe from a potential infection as partner A$AP Rocky stays home with her. “Rihanna is taking to motherhood like a total natural,” a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Rocky are home in LA with their baby now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Ed Sheeran Announces Birth of Second Child: "Over the Moon to Be a Family of 4"

Ed Sheeran's family just got bigger! On May 19, the musician announced that he and wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed their second child. "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl," he wrote on Instagram. "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4." Sheeran, however, didn't reveal the little one's name.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown's BM Nia Guzman Accused Of Scamming By "Black Ink Crew" Star Charmaine Bey

Things are getting spicy on Instagram after Nia Guzman was called out for allegedly trying to pull the wool over Charmaine Bey's eyes. The former Black Ink Chicago star and WGCI radio host took to social media to air out some behind-the-scenes business that she said were shady moves by Guzman. Bey reportedly paid Guzman to promote her vegan sea moss gummies on Royalty Brown's Instagram page but according to Bey, it never happened.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Almost Time! Pregnant Rihanna Looks Ready To Pop As She Celebrates Mother's Day With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is set to become a mamma any day now! On Sunday, May 8, the Grammy Award winning vocalist stepped out with father-to-be A$AP Rocky for a Mother's Day dinner as the music power couple awaits the impending arrival of their first child together. In photos obtained by TMZ, Rihanna, 34, and Rocky, 33, were spotted leaving hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica while out on a romantic date night. The "Umbrella" singer put her growing belly on full display in an embellished crochet crop top and mini skirt combo with a fur shawl while the rapper kept it cool...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy