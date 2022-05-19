ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The "My Fake Boyfriend" Trailer Just Dropped With Keiynan Lonsdale, Sarah Hyland, And Dylan Sprouse

By Will Hunt
 4 days ago

Attention gays and anyone who loves a good romance movie: We will be blessed this Pride season with a very fun and very gay romantic comedy. This is not a drill.

Lionsgate / BuzzFeed Studios

From BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate, My Fake Boyfriend is coming to Prime Video next month!

Lionsgate / BuzzFeed Studios

Keiynan Lonsdale stars as Andrew, a romantic stuntman who can't seem to tear himself away from his cheating ex.

Lionsgate / BuzzFeed Studios

His friends Jake ( Dylan Sprouse ) and Kelly ( Sarah Hyland ) come up with a plan...

Stephanie Montani / Lionsgate / BuzzFeed Studios

...to deepfake a super hot boyfriend for Andrew to post all over social media to make his ex jealous.

Lionsgate / BuzzFeed Studios

And it works!

Lionsgate / BuzzFeed Studios

But then Andrew meets a hunky chef, Rafi (Samer Salem), and Andrew thinks he might have a shot at something real.

Lionsgate / BuzzFeed Studios

Unfortunately for Andrew, "breaking up" with his fake boyfriend is going to be a lot more difficult than he could ever imagine.

Lionsgate / BuzzFeed Studios

If you're like me, you're excited about anything gay, and this trailer has so much to get excited about! I mean, a story where the romantic leads are queer men of color? Played by queer actors? WE LOVE TO SEE IT!

Stephanie Montani / Lionsgate / BuzzFeed Studios

And honestly, I am thrilled to see a movie about gay people where their sexuality is completely normalized and the central storyline isn't about coming out or facing adversity. Revolutionary!

Lionsgate / BuzzFeed Studios

My Fake Boyfriend is coming to Prime Video in June! Here's the trailer:

