The "My Fake Boyfriend" Trailer Just Dropped With Keiynan Lonsdale, Sarah Hyland, And Dylan Sprouse

Hello Magazine
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Hello Magazine
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Hello Magazine
Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen
Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Johnny Depp Jumps When He Sees Amber Heard Witness: 'He Saw a Ghost'
A clip of Johnny Depp has gone viral on social media after he seemingly jumped after seeing Amber Heard's former girlfriend appear onscreen.
Johnny Depp says he planned for 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character Jack Sparrow to get a 'proper goodbye' before he was kicked out of the franchise
Depp said he discovered Disney would not recast him in "Pirates" days after Amber Heard's Washington Post op-ed article was published.
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Insisted’ on Vacation Despite Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Backlash
The show — and the vacation — must go on. Jada Pinkett Smith determined that the family trip to India wasn't going to be canceled due to Will Smith's Oscars slap. "Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Concussion star, 53, […]
General Hospital reveals major character change as longtime star battles health issues
GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
Hello Magazine
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Doubts Megan Thee Stallion's Claim About Not Being "Intimate" With Tory Lanez
50 Cent cast doubt on Megan Thee Stallion's recent comments about not having been in an “intimate relationship” with Tory Lanez, prior to the infamous shooting in July 2020 which left her with gunshot wounds. Megan's comment came during a recent interview with Gayle King, during which she...
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb pens emotional tribute on Today following the death of a beloved co-host
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today
Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details
Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
realitytitbit.com
Winning American Idol comes with a cash prize and record deal
American Idol season 20 came to a close last night, after Noah Thompson was crowned the 2022 winner. HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson were the final three contestants, but American Idol fans all over the world were Team Noah. Although being known for winning American Idol is a prize...
People
Paulina Gretzky Marries Dustin Johnson in Stunning Vera Wang Dress — See Her Bridal Look
Paulina Gretzky walked down the aisle in Vera Wang!. The bride shimmered during her wedding with pro golfer Dustin Johnson on Saturday at Tennessee's Blackberry Farm. Gretzky showed off the stunning look on Instagram Monday in a photo of the newlyweds kissing. "4/23/22♥," she simply captioned the post. For...
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Rocks Swimsuit in New Tropical Pics
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Welcomes First Baby Together After Fertility Struggles
90 Day Fiancé stars Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu have added a little boy to their family! The couple, who tied the knot on Season 7 of the TLC reality show, announced on Instagram this week that their son, Gokhan John, had been born via a surrogate on Monday, April 11 after the couple's initial struggle with fertility.
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Claps Back At Tami Roman Over 50 Cent Drama: "Mind Your Business"
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
Popculture
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together
Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
