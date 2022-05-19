VIDEO: Salisbury baseball defeats Harrisburg to capture the district championship

BOONE COUNTY - A shooting that took place in the early morning hours Tuesday on Bellview Street has left neighbors confused and in shock. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office began receiving phone calls from several individuals regarding shots being fired in the Bellview subdivision. Deputies did not find anyone struck by gunfire, but later learned that an adult male was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO