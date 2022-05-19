ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VIDEO: Salisbury baseball defeats Harrisburg to capture the district championship

KOMU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrisburg and Salisbury met last year in the district...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

KOMU

Mizzou adds 2022 CB Hewitt

Missouri sured up its defensive backfield for the 2022 season on Sunday thanks to a commitment from junior college cornerback L.J. Hewitt. Hewitt announced his commitment on social media on Sunday afternoon. Hewitt played 9 games for Holmes Community College in Mississippi before transferring to Mississippi Gulf College. As a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

The Shetty sisters are creating a buzz in the spelling bee community

COLUMBIA - It only took six letters for sixth grader Aanya Shetty to spell victory at the 2022 Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee. “I'm pretty competitive,” Aanya said. “I like feeling pride in myself whenever I win.”. Aanya is one of the more than 200 regional spelling bee...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Daniel Boone Regional Library employees vote to unionize

COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library staff passed a vote Monday morning to unionize. The new union will include employees from Columbia Public Library, Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and the Southern Boone County Public Library. It will be the first library union in the state.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Education#Baseball#Sports
KOMU

Missouri wastewater detects a spike in COVID cases

COLUMBIA − Missouri’s COVID-19 infections are increasing for the first time in months. MU researcher Marc Johnson said his team has been tracking the virus's progress through wastewater. “In Missouri numbers aren't scary high,” Johnson said. “But they're the highest they've been since early February.”. The...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

County clerks face 5 p.m. deadline after congressional redistricting

COLUMBIA - County clerks around Missouri face a 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday to compile and revise information for the upcoming August election. After a 6-2 redistricting map passed in the House and Senate and was signed into law, clerk's offices had to revise their records to represent the new districts and ensure all voters were in the right district.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Annual 'Run for the Wall' motorcycle ride makes its way through mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - The 32nd annual Run for the Wall made its way through mid- Missouri on Monday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders, ambassadors, road crews and chaplains on the Central Route across Interstate 70 are on their sixth day of their journey to Washington D.C. The group stopped at Harley Davidson in Columbia around 3 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Urgent crisis: Many reasons for growing loss of rural health care

VERSAILLES — Rural health care in Missouri needs help. From lack of access to lack of specialists, many patients who depend on rural health care face disadvantages to receiving the care they need. “Access is one of the biggest problems,” Amanda Shipp, a doctor at Capital Region Physicians in...
VERSAILLES, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, May 24

The 32nd annual Run for the Wall rode through Mid-Missouri on Monday during its cross country trip to Washington D.C.. The ride is dedicated to all prisoners of war and those missing in action. The group began their ride in Ontario, California and will end at the Vietnam Memorial Wall....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boone County Circuit Court orders extradition for suspect in daycare bomb threat

COLUMBIA — The Boone County Circuit Court ordered the extradition Monday of the suspect arrested in connection with the bomb threat made in a daycare in Columbia. Alexzander Scott Green, 25, was arrested by local police in Atchison, Kansas on May 19 for charges related to the threat made at the KinderCare Child Center in the 2400 block of West Ash Street on May 17.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City Correctional Center on lockdown after altercation

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Correctional Center went into lockdown on Tuesday after an altercation involving approximately 25 offenders in the yard. One member of the facility's staff required outside medical treatment for their injuries, according to Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann. The facility will remain on...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

University of Missouri suspends COVID-19 reporting for staff and students

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced in a press release Monday that certain requirements and expectations for both staff and students regarding COVID-19 safety practices have been suspended. On May 16, UM System President Mun Choi suspended policy HR-702, a detailed outline of university guidelines and requirements for those...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lane closure scheduled this week on westbound Route 50 bridge

JEFFERSON CITY – Drivers can expect a week-long lane closure this week on westbound Route 50 bridge at Osage River. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will set up a safe span to perform work under the bridge over the Osage River east of Jefferson City. The work will close...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Man injured in overnight shooting in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY − One person was injured after an early morning shooting in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the 4400 block of West Bellview Drive around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired in the subdivision. Deputies did not find anyone...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia property owners rename downtown neighborhood 'The Stockyards'

COLUMBIA − Property owners in the downtown Columbia area between the Columbia College campus and College Avenue recently collaborated to come up with a new name for the area, "The Stockyards." The business and property owners believe the new name encapsulates the unique history of the area, as well...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Neighbors in shock after early morning shooting in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - A shooting that took place in the early morning hours Tuesday on Bellview Street has left neighbors confused and in shock. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office began receiving phone calls from several individuals regarding shots being fired in the Bellview subdivision. Deputies did not find anyone struck by gunfire, but later learned that an adult male was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Camden County Sheriff to increase seat belt enforcement as part of national push

CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is set to host a kickoff event as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign on Monday. The event, known as the "Border to Border Kickoff Event," marks the start of a week devoted to traffic safety nationwide and includes increased enforcement of drivers and passengers who do not wear a seat belt while driving. The event is part of a national push for road safety that will last until Friday.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

