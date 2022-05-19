ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Josh Clark

By FOX Carolina News Staff
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Clark is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat. Clark is the...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

You Decide: Voters head to polls Tuesday for 2022 Georgia Primary

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open Tuesday morning for the 2022 Georgia primary election. Voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the general election for many major political races. When and Where to Vote. Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

South Carolina property among the top ten VRBO vacation rentals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On WIS’s trip to Hilton Head Friday the Today Show made an exciting announcement. A South Carolina property in Hilton Head located at 23 South Beach Lagoon has been selected to be among the top 10 VRBO vacation rentals of the year. The CEO of...
TRAVEL
FOX Carolina

Fawn rescued after Georgia couple brings it to Walmart

COLUMBIA COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said a fawn was rescued after a couple brought the animal to a Walmart store. A DNR game warden received a call that the two people were carrying the animal around as a “pet.”. The young deer...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
FOX Carolina

Gas prices in SC climb nearly 10 cents, state average at $4.26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose nearly ten cents last week continuing to push the state average higher. GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed an increase of 9.8 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $4.26. That’s 50.2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.43 higher than one year ago.
TRAFFIC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Weather Day Today for Storms and Heavy Rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding. An area of low pressure tracking out of Alabama will track northeast toward the western Carolinas, resulting in periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Scattered early-morning light showers will give way to steadier and heavier rain in areas west of Greenville by mid-morning Monday, so be sure to take an umbrella with you as you head out the door today! From there, the rain will continue spread northeast into the late-morning and afternoon period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy