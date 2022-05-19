Coos Bay residents wake to find their gas stolen

COOS BAY, Ore. - Residents in Coos Bay say someone stole gas from their vehicles overnight. Cory Clewell, who lives near Marshfield High School, says he went out Thursday morning to warm up his truck and...
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department increased their patrol over the weekend in the West University area after weeks of unruly parties in the area. This weekend, police issued 40 citations for prohibited noise, minors in possession, and open containers, including at a house on 19th and Hilyard that was a previous offender.
One resident was burned and transported to the hospital by Mercy Flights Ambulance after a fire broke out at the Village Apartments in Medford on Saturday evening. A battalion chief with the Medford Fire Department, Kip Gray said the fire began on the first floor and spread up a wall and into the attack space of two other apartments.
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB) hosted an electric car guest drive event Saturday - an opportunity for the public to test drive and talk to local electric vehicle owners. From gas to electric, EWEB is letting its customers test drive the latest electric vehicles on...
Friends of the Umpqua Valley Police K9s will present Police K9s Unleashed this Sunday. The event will feature demonstrations from multiple agencies with K9s including searches, captures, pursuits and more. Special edition t-shirts, limited edition K9 fleece blankets, and stuffed K9 dogs will be on sale. It will be held...
ROSEBURG, Ore. - "K9s Unleashed" will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. At least seven Police K9 teams will take part in free live demonstrations of the work K9s do. The nonprofit Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs is...
A transient was jailed following an alleged incident on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 8:30 a.m. the 27-year old was walking along the railroad tracks in the 10,000 block Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The suspect was allegedly getting between rail cars while employees were trying to hook them up, and preventing the employees from working.
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- At least three people were taken to the hospital following a crash along Highway 99 at about 9 p.m., officials said. This happened about 5 miles south of Junction City near milepost 113, according to Tripcheck. Drivers experienced slight delays and were urged to take other...
The last thing Tony Case remembers before being shot at Thurston High School on May 21, 1998 was helping a friend campaign for the student council. One minute, the 17-year-old junior was handing out stickers and buttons, and then the next - after hearing popping sounds erupt nearby- he was on the cafeteria floor, trying to move his limbs.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission voted to cancel Along Came Trudy's alcohol license following a string of COVID-related violations. Ultimately, commissioners agreed with the findings of an Oregon Administrative Law Judge that Along Came Trudy stayed open for inside dining despite an Executive Order that limited that activity in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
Roseburg Police cited a woman for two alleged driving incidents on Wednesday. An RPD report said the first one occurred near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Oak Street at about 9:30 p.m. The woman was cited and released after she was found driving while her license is suspended at the misdemeanor level.
--- Update #2 (1:54 p.m. 5/20/2022) - Eugene Police say a head-on crash was reported at 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 on the overpass on Beltline, just south of Roosevelt. A Dodge Dakota pickup and a Chevy Tahoe were involved in the crash. The driver of the Dodge was...
EUGENE, Ore. - Tens of thousands of people will descend on Eugene for the World Athletics Championships in less than 2 months. As the City government braces for the influx of visitors, officials ask locals to consider alternate modes of transportation - or sign up to staff the depleted ranks of rideshare drivers in town.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A months-long investigation led to a police operation that seized thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and stolen property on Tuesday, police say. Police said that members of the Eugene Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit began to get information as early as March 2022 that large quantities of drugs and a few guns were being stockpiled at a house on Royal Avenue near Fisher Road. Officials said that the investigation concluded that the residents, Joe Anthony Harker, 38, and Shayla Kay Lawray Bennett, 27, were involved and a search warrant for the house was granted by a judge. The search warrant was served on May 17.
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Luper Pioneer Cemetery hosted a work party Saturday to prepare for the Memorial Day weekend opening. Volunteers spent the day putting chips on the trails and digging out weeds. Back in November of 1853, about 1,000 pioneers arrived in the area to “farm the...
ROSEBURG, Ore. - A crash on the Interstate 5 northbound on-ramp at exit 125 in Roseburg caused traffic delays and congestion in the area Friday afternoon. "Expect delays into the evening while the crash is cleared," Oregon DOT advised. "Use alternate routes." DID YOU SEE THE CRASH? Share Your Videos...
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Dozens of people came together Thursday afternoon for a celebration of life in honor of people who died while homeless in Roseburg during the past few years. Crosses with the names of the deceased written on them were placed along the South Umpqua River under the Washington Avenue Bridge.
COOS COUNTY, Ore. - Coos Bay and North Bend's public libraries have joined with the South Coast Food Share to bring free produce to the community, and they've made it easy to qualify. "Because we're open six days a week with more hours, I thought it would be a good...
EUGENE, Ore. — The weather is shaping up for the coming week. If you plan to do yard work that involves digging, remember to call 811 before you dig. "Even the small damages can cost in the thousands of dollars," said Anthony Ramos, community and government affairs manager at NW Natural Gas. "And if you haven't called 811 and located the utilities in advance, you or your contractor are responsible for those costs."
CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A police dog assisted in the arrest of a suspect in possession of about a half-pound of meth on Tuesday, Douglas County police say. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reports that the suspect, Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass, was stopped by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy near Interstate 5 at about 12:45 p.m. They add that narcotics team officers were also in the area and showed up with a drug-detecting dog to render assistance. The dog quickly smelled drugs inside Shoesmith’s vehicle and alerted officers, deputies said.
Though she was always on the move, those who knew Anika Bliss Jamison speak of her warm, free spirit, her ear for music, her faith and her unmatched piano chops. She had a contagious smile, with a mystery about her that kept even those closest to her curious about her thoughts and motivations.
