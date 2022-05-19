ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay residents wake to find their gas stolen

By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. - Residents in Coos Bay say someone stole gas from their vehicles overnight. Cory Clewell, who lives near Marshfield High School, says he went out Thursday morning to warm up his truck and...

Eugene PD on parties: 'Those fines start levying over to your landlord'

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department increased their patrol over the weekend in the West University area after weeks of unruly parties in the area. This weekend, police issued 40 citations for prohibited noise, minors in possession, and open containers, including at a house on 19th and Hilyard that was a previous offender.
EUGENE, OR
Apartment fire in Medford leads to one resident burned, four units lost

One resident was burned and transported to the hospital by Mercy Flights Ambulance after a fire broke out at the Village Apartments in Medford on Saturday evening. A battalion chief with the Medford Fire Department, Kip Gray said the fire began on the first floor and spread up a wall and into the attack space of two other apartments.
MEDFORD, OR
EWEB hosts electric car guest drive event

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB) hosted an electric car guest drive event Saturday - an opportunity for the public to test drive and talk to local electric vehicle owners. From gas to electric, EWEB is letting its customers test drive the latest electric vehicles on...
EUGENE, OR
POLICE K9S UNLEASHED HAPPENING SUNDAY

Friends of the Umpqua Valley Police K9s will present Police K9s Unleashed this Sunday. The event will feature demonstrations from multiple agencies with K9s including searches, captures, pursuits and more. Special edition t-shirts, limited edition K9 fleece blankets, and stuffed K9 dogs will be on sale. It will be held...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED THURSDAY INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an alleged incident on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 8:30 a.m. the 27-year old was walking along the railroad tracks in the 10,000 block Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The suspect was allegedly getting between rail cars while employees were trying to hook them up, and preventing the employees from working.
Crash along Highway 99 sends at least three to the hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- At least three people were taken to the hospital following a crash along Highway 99 at about 9 p.m., officials said. This happened about 5 miles south of Junction City near milepost 113, according to Tripcheck. Drivers experienced slight delays and were urged to take other...
'Along Came Trudy' loses liquor license following COVID violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission voted to cancel Along Came Trudy's alcohol license following a string of COVID-related violations. Ultimately, commissioners agreed with the findings of an Oregon Administrative Law Judge that Along Came Trudy stayed open for inside dining despite an Executive Order that limited that activity in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
WOMAN CITED FOR TWO DRIVING INCIDENTS

Roseburg Police cited a woman for two alleged driving incidents on Wednesday. An RPD report said the first one occurred near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Oak Street at about 9:30 p.m. The woman was cited and released after she was found driving while her license is suspended at the misdemeanor level.
Update: Police identify drivers of head-on crash on Beltline

--- Update #2 (1:54 p.m. 5/20/2022) - Eugene Police say a head-on crash was reported at 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 on the overpass on Beltline, just south of Roosevelt. A Dodge Dakota pickup and a Chevy Tahoe were involved in the crash. The driver of the Dodge was...
Police operation seizes thousands of dollars' worth of drugs

EUGENE, Ore. -- A months-long investigation led to a police operation that seized thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and stolen property on Tuesday, police say. Police said that members of the Eugene Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit began to get information as early as March 2022 that large quantities of drugs and a few guns were being stockpiled at a house on Royal Avenue near Fisher Road. Officials said that the investigation concluded that the residents, Joe Anthony Harker, 38, and Shayla Kay Lawray Bennett, 27, were involved and a search warrant for the house was granted by a judge. The search warrant was served on May 17.
Dozens gather to remember those who died while homeless in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Dozens of people came together Thursday afternoon for a celebration of life in honor of people who died while homeless in Roseburg during the past few years. Crosses with the names of the deceased written on them were placed along the South Umpqua River under the Washington Avenue Bridge.
'Its free, and it's the law': Call 811 to locate utilities before digging in your yard

EUGENE, Ore. — The weather is shaping up for the coming week. If you plan to do yard work that involves digging, remember to call 811 before you dig. "Even the small damages can cost in the thousands of dollars," said Anthony Ramos, community and government affairs manager at NW Natural Gas. "And if you haven't called 811 and located the utilities in advance, you or your contractor are responsible for those costs."
Douglas County police dog sniffs out drug stash

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A police dog assisted in the arrest of a suspect in possession of about a half-pound of meth on Tuesday, Douglas County police say. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reports that the suspect, Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass, was stopped by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy near Interstate 5 at about 12:45 p.m. They add that narcotics team officers were also in the area and showed up with a drug-detecting dog to render assistance. The dog quickly smelled drugs inside Shoesmith’s vehicle and alerted officers, deputies said.
Anika Bliss Jamison: 1998-2022

Though she was always on the move, those who knew Anika Bliss Jamison speak of her warm, free spirit, her ear for music, her faith and her unmatched piano chops. She had a contagious smile, with a mystery about her that kept even those closest to her curious about her thoughts and motivations.

