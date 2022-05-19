Valdosta, GA Has Some of the Lowest Child Care Costs in the Nation

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents with children under the age of 18 left the workforce. With schools across the country shifting to remote learning, it made more financial sense for many parents to give up their job and stay home with their children rather than pay for child care - especially as child care costs skyrocketed during the pandemic.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family with two children, age four and eight, is projected to pay an average of $16,659 on child care in 2022. This amount varies across the country, however, and in many major metropolitan areas, child care costs are thousands of dollars less than average.

In the Valdosta metro area, located in Georgia, child care costs are considerably lower than the national average. According to the EPI's Family Budget Calculator, child care in the metro area for one 4-year-old child and one school-age child will cost an average of $10,537 in 2022.

As is often the case with factors that affect the cost of living, child care costs appear to be driven in part by what parents can afford. Just as child care costs are lower than average in Valdosta, so too are incomes. Based on five-year estimates from U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, the typical area family earns $59,281 per year, well below the national median family income of $80,069.

Rank Metro area Avg. child care costs, 4-yr. old & 8-yr. old, 2022 ($) Median family income ($) 1 Hattiesburg, MS 8,321 58,430 2 Gulfport-Biloxi, MS 8,324 62,967 3 Jackson, MS 8,704 67,202 4 Monroe, LA 9,106 56,295 5 Florence, SC 9,232 58,215 6 Sumter, SC 9,350 57,134 7 Alexandria, LA 9,386 59,394 8 Spartanburg, SC 9,390 65,214 9 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 9,424 59,467 10 Hammond, LA 9,583 62,373 11 Lake Charles, LA 9,590 65,881 12 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 9,723 65,152 13 Lafayette, LA 9,831 66,741 14 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 9,958 65,137 15 Dalton, GA 10,094 58,145 16 Columbia, SC 10,141 71,993 17 Macon-Bibb County, GA 10,144 62,540 18 Greenville-Anderson, SC 10,161 71,958 19 Albany, GA 10,217 56,166 20 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 10,320 46,609 21 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 10,476 47,332 22 Rome, GA 10,482 61,841 23 Baton Rouge, LA 10,490 77,948 24 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 10,508 67,596 25 Valdosta, GA 10,537 59,281 26 Brunswick, GA 10,605 68,432 27 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 10,626 52,793 28 Athens-Clarke County, GA 10,647 71,301 29 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 10,750 72,053 30 Johnson City, TN 10,761 60,890 31 Morristown, TN 10,767 58,448 32 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 10,985 68,971 33 Wichita Falls, TX 11,038 66,634 34 Ocala, FL 11,086 56,181 35 The Villages, FL 11,087 72,792 36 Longview, TX 11,127 64,818 37 Warner Robins, GA 11,140 77,307 38 Killeen-Temple, TX 11,158 66,430 39 El Paso, TX 11,206 53,920 40 Cleveland, TN 11,213 63,243 41 Chattanooga, TN-GA 11,225 70,533 42 Gainesville, GA 11,258 74,139 43 Jackson, TN 11,268 58,697 44 Homosassa Springs, FL 11,285 57,253 45 Laredo, TX 11,327 54,078 46 Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 11,329 60,792 47 Tallahassee, FL 11,420 72,943 48 Columbus, GA-AL 11,449 62,459 49 Amarillo, TX 11,487 69,716 50 Waco, TX 11,493 66,852

