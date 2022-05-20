ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago cop shoots, seriously wounds, 13-year-old boy

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fjtK1Ue00

A Chicago police officer shot and seriously wounded a 13-year-old boy who ran away after he was pulled over driving a vehicle that had been involved in a carjacking the day before, officials said Thursday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), the agency that investigates officer-involved shootings, said the shooting happened Wednesday night on the city's far West Side after officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one used in a carjacking in the suburb of Oak Park.

No weapon was found at the scene, COPA said. COPA said it has footage from the officer’s body-worn camera but cannot release it because the boy who was shot is a minor.

“Officers engaged in a foot pursuit of one of the occupants of the vehicle,” COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said in the release. "One officer discharged their firearm, striking the occupant who is 13 years of age."

According to the release, the teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition. A second suspect who fled the scene was not captured.

Police Supt. David Brown, during a brief media availability Thursday evening, said the fleeing teenager turned toward the officer, and the officer fired their weapon.

No shots were fired at the officer, Brown said.

He said he did not know where on his body the child was hit.

No information is being released on the officer who fired the shot, Brown said.

Erik Jacobsen, a spokesman for Oak Park, the suburb to the immediate west of Chicago, said the car was identified as a vehicle involved in a carjacking on Tuesday night in the downtown area of the community.

Jacobson said a woman had parked her car, left the engine running and climbed out, leaving her 3-year-old son inside. When she did, a male jumped in and drove off. The vehicle was found several blocks away about 15 minutes later. The child was unharmed.

Jacobsen said the person got out of the car, and jumped into another car that had been trailing the stolen car, possibly driven by someone also involved in the carjacking.

The second car, which the suspect jumped into, had also been previously stolen. Jacobsen said it was unclear if the teen who was shot by police is a suspect in the carjacking.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Mom of teen wounded in downtown mass shooting heard the gunfire; "he got shot nine times"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was wounded in a mass shooting that left two people dead and seven others injured late Thursday night on the Near North Side was just steps away when the gunfire rang out, and did everything she could to keep her son alive."My baby could've died in my hands. I just told him, 'Just stay up. Just talk to mommy.' Me and the officer said, 'Just keep saying your birthday.' He's been up ever since," Kimberly Saunders said.Saunders lives downtown, and around 10:30 p.m. she was calling her 17-year-old son, Parnelius,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Disturbing viral video shows United Airlines subsidiary worker, former NFL player brawling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Disturbing video went viral Monday, showing a worker for a subsidiary of Chicago-based United Airlines brawling with a former NFL player. One video on social media picks up in the middle of the fight. You can see the United worker and a passenger shoving and punching each other at Newark Liberty International Airport. The worker, an employee with United subsidiary United Ground Express, gets knocked to the ground and is covered in blood – and gets up and keeps fighting. TMZ identified the passenger as ex-NFL player Brendan Langley – arrested on assault charges. Langley tweeted Monday that he was only defending himself. A longer video shows Langley apparently throwing the first punches and the employee slapping Langley in the face. That's when Langley throws more punches and knocks the worker to the ground. It remained unclear from the video what started the fight. The United worker has been fired. United released this statement:"United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter. United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated."
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Chicago chaos: Wild video shows mob of teens overtaking city streets

Wild videos posted to social media shows mobs of teens and young adults overtaking Chicago streets Wednesday night. The videos showed large groups of teens running through the streets and even jumping on cars. It was happening in the northern part of the city's downtown area. At one point, a video of the chaos was taken just blocks from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's mansion, prompting police to stage snow plows to protect the area, according to CWB Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC News

ABC News

659K+
Followers
155K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy