Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Teacher Arrested For Supposedly Choking Students: Report

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
Andrew Rader Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department/Google Maps
Andrew Rader Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department/Google Maps

A Baltimore County teacher has been arrested for supposedly choking students at Dundalk High School, WMAR reports.

Andrew Rader, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault on Wednesday, May 18, Baltimore County Police said.

Rader is accused of choking at least two students in February, according to WMAR. The outlet obtained court documents detailing the allegations, which indicate Rader had done this at least ten times before.

Rader started working at Dundalk High School in August 2021, according to a letter from Principal Paul Satterfield. Rader originally used this "choking" as a playful thing but it eventually become more aggressive, the outlet reports.

Things took a turn in April when the mother of a student filed a report against Rader after her child showed her a video of the teacher choking a student, the outlet reports. The video can be found below:

Satterfield said Rader was immediately placed on administrative leave once the administration became aware of the allegations. He added the school was unable to share this information at the time because of the active investigation by police. Rader also allegedly refused to talk to police because he was "scared to make a big deal out of it," WMAR reports.

"These charges are deeply troubling and are a violation of the core values of our school and school system," Satterfield said. "This behavior does not reflect the principles of BCPS or our community and it will not be tolerated."

While no injuries have been reported the investigation into Rader's action remain under investigation as police are looking to identify other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-887-7720. Baltimore County Public Schools are cooperating in the investigation as well.

IN THIS ARTICLE
