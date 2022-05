SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – No. 1 Stanford women's golf extended its lead to nine strokes at the 2022 NCAA Championships with a 5-under 283 on Sunday morning at Grayhawk Golf Club. The Cardinal's round was the first round - and one of two - under par by any team in the entire field all week. Individually, freshman Rose Zhang shot a 3-under 69 to extend her lead to seven shots. Zhang is 9-under for the tournament with just one round of stroke play remaining to determine the NCAA Individual Champion. Zhang leads a group of only four golfers at even-par or better.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO