Do you like riding your bike? Is it more of a leisurely thing for you or is it extreme? Do you like riding your mountain bike down hills, hitting jumps and catching air?. I have a Trek mountain bike. It’s the first “nice” bike I have ever owned. Don’t get me wrong, the Huffy got me through my kid years, but there is a significant difference in the brand of bikes. The old saying “you get what you pay for” is true.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO