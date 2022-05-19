Herb Ritts

A 38-year-old man and 22-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery on May 12 in the 300 block of South Muirfield Road in Hancock Park. Police said the suspects, Ashton Dwight Carter and Teresa Whitaker, both of Los Angeles, followed the female victim from a post office to her home. The victim parked next to the curb in front of her house. As the victim was taking her children out of the back seat of her car, a black BMW pulled up and stopped in the middle of the street, police said. Carter allegedly got out and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO