Modesto, CA

Red Flag Warning In Central Valley With High Winds And Temperatures

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed flag warning in Central Valley, with high winds and temperatures in the 90s today. The National Weather Service has issued its second red flag warning of 2022, months before wildfire season typically begins for the area. The service issued a warning Wednesday for a majority part of the Central Valley...

kfbk.iheart.com

mymotherlode.com

Update: Heat Advisory This Week

High pressure over interior northern California will result in triple digit temperatures across much of the Central Valley both Tuesday and Wednesday, with the hottest temperatures forecast on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Noon on Tuesday until 11...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Fire Danger And Heat On The Way

Temperatures are continuing to climb today with most of the valley hovering around the 90-degree mark. The breezes have also slowly but surely picked up, gusting up to 20mph in portions of the valley. As we head into the evening, the breezes will continue, therefore most of the valley will see fairly warm low temperatures. Most places will be in the low to mid-60s, making it more difficult to sleep without any AC.
CHICO, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Map: Red flag warning extends into Bay Area

A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Red Flag Warning for Gusty Wind and Low Humidity Today and Tuesday .Breezy northerly wind combined with low relative humidity will result in areas of critical fire weather conditions today into Tuesday. Strongest wind expected along the western Sacramento Valley and into the Coastal Range foothills. Gusty wind lingers into Wednesday morning, then lighter wind expected. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 263, 266, AND 279 * WIND...Northerly wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Strongest wind expected Tuesday. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities 4 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries 25 to 45 percent. * GREATEST THREAT...West side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5, and into Coastal Range foothills. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Evacuation warnings lifted following fire in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials in Madera County have now lifted all of the evacuation warnings that were issued after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Madera County. The warnings were issued for the following areas:. Road 800 between Road 613 and Kit Fox Trail. Barn Owl...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Owens Fire smoke expected to affect Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing a wild fire air quality advisory for Saturday. Officials say smoke from the Owens Fire will affect the North Bay, northern East Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate range with smokey and hazy […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Famed California redwood grove damaged by visitors reopens with new elevated boardwalk

A famed and ancient grove of redwood trees in Northern California that was damaged by an influx of visitors has reopened to the public with a new 1,300-foot-long elevated boardwalk. When word got out on social media about the once-secret off-trail location of the Grove of Titans in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, visitors flocked […]
CBS Sacramento

Evacuations Lifted For Golden Fire In Tahoe National Forest Near Camptonville; Containment At 50%

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the Golden Fire burning in Yuba County: 9:20 p.m. All evacuation orders have been lifted for the wildfire, the U.S. Forest Service said. The forest service updated the acreage burned to 20 due to a more accurate mapping of the fire. Containment has been bumped up to 50%. Crews will be working through the night and into Saturday to gain more control over the fire. Moonshine road has reopened, however, the stretch of Highway 49 from Ridge Road and Marysville Road remains closed. 3:57 p.m. Highway 49 will remain closed from Ridge Road and Marysville Road overnight and into...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning fire breaks out in Chico amid gusty winds & Red Flag Warning

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished an early morning vegetation fire Friday on Chico's west side. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday. It was burning along Bay Avenue at Buckingham Lane. The fire burned about a quarter of an acre in a field between homes. CAL FIRE Battalion...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued at 12,500 feet on Mt. Shasta

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was rescued by CHP - Northern Division Air Operations after she was severely injured while climbing Mt. Shasta on Saturday afternoon. Air crews were able to hoist her off of Mt. Shasta at 12,500 feet and transported her to the old ski park parking lot where Mercy Medical Air crew members were waiting, according to CHP - Northern Division Air Operations.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing quad rider found in Butte County Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (BCSO) found a missing quad rider on Saturday in Butte County. The quad rider had been missing since Saturday afternoon in the Sly Park Reservoir area in southeast Butte County. The BCSO helicopter was able to find the missing...
mymotherlode.com

Many Areas Of Roadwork On Highway 108 And In The Mother Lode

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, May 22nd to the 28th. The local passes have opened and Tioga pass will open Friday May 27th as detailed here. Daily updates are on our traffic page here. On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the...
TUOLUMNE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mendocino County Sheriff orders evacuations in wildfire near Point Arena

POINT ARENA -- The Mendocino County Sheriff has ordered some mandatory evacuations Friday after a wildfire broke out in the area south of Point Arena, shutting down Highway 1.The Mendocino County Sheriff's Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Bill Owens Road and South Highway 1 near Schooner Gulch Beach on the coast, closing the highway.According to initial reports, the fire was approximately 12 acres. Ground crews and air support were responding.Evacuations were ordered for the area of Bill Owens Road to Schooner Gulch Road and Schooner Gulch Road to South Highway 1. The sheriff's tweet said the best evacuation route is east to Ten Mile Cutoff Road. Highway 1 is closed at Bill Owens Road and Schooner Gulch Road.  At 6:45 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the incident, now called the Owens Fire, had grown to 30 acres and was 5% contained.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

