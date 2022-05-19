ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

DA: Person shot, killed by officer after struggle in Malvern, Chester County

By Katie Katro
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oq7Gx_0fjsKmhL00

A person was shot and killed by police on Thursday morning in Malvern, Chester County.

It happened around 11:18 a.m. in the 800 block of Charleston Greene.

According to the district attorney, police were called there for a well-being check. A source tells Action News that a report of a concerning social media post brought the officer out there.

That's when, investigators say, someone on the scene displayed a firearm and there was a struggle.

An officer fired and the person was killed, police say.

There was no further official word on the circumstances of the shooting or the identity of the person who was shot.

Action News spoke with residents who heard the gunshots and are in absolute shock.

Aila Freed says she heard screaming outside her window at the Charleston Greene townhome community.

"The resident that lives there was standing in the doorway flailing a gun in the air with the cop in front of him pointing a gun at him, and the resident was saying, 'I have the right to own this, get the f off my property, get the f away from me, you can't take this away from me, you can't be here,'" Freed said.

Next, she says, multiple gunshots went off.

"The resident that lives there then proceeded to run inside his house and the cop followed him, and within seconds of the cop stepping on the threshold the two to three shots went off," Freed said.

Kiely Bridge says she was surprised to hear gunshots so close to her doorstep.

"There's no way there's shots right now in Malvern," she said. "I ran up to my brother and down to my mom, locked the door and just made sure we were all safe inside."

Authorities from multiple towns responded. Residents say gunfire is unusual for this community.

"This is a very safe area and you just never see something happening over here, especially with guns," she said.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Chester County detectives are investigating this incident.

Comments / 10

Tom Tuttoilmondo
4d ago

Will the person who called the police for a wellness check be charged as an accessory to murder?

Reply
6
Related
abc27.com

York teacher killed in weekend murder/suicide remembered

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township after a dispute with her neighbor. The York County Coroner’s Office says Erin Walker was shot in the head by her neighbor on Saturday evening...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Malvern#Police#Violent Crime#Charleston Greene#Action News
fox29.com

Police: Man, 22, shot 4 times in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night in Hunting Park that left one man in critical condition. At 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of West Courtland Street. Authorities say a 22-year-old man had been shot one time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Drug Residue Found at Casino; State Police Investigate

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Who dropped it?. That’s a question Pennsylvania State Police hope to answer with an investigation initiated Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., in an incident labeled as “found drugs.”. Troopers, working at the casino on...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating North Harrison Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday, May 20, at approximately 1:50 AM in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. Authorities state that police located a 45-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This is...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Detectives Investigating Deadly Shooting In Trenton, Police Say

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Homicide detectives in Trenton are investigating a deadly parking lot shooting. It happened on West Hanover Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police say they found 25-year-old Ali Abdullah on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. A 30-year-old man later showed up at the medical center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He is in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Camden (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Camden, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 3 a.m. on Monday, May 23, on Royden Street, initial reports said. A teenage girl reportedly was hit by the car and bleeding from the shoulders, an unconfirmed report...
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

‘He Was a Good Boy': Reading Man Charged in Killing of Taxi Driver

Lee la historia en español aquí. A Reading man is accused of killing a cab driver who vanished back in August in what authorities described as a possible kidnapping. Johnny Palaguachi, of Reading, was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence in the death of Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, 30, Reading Police announced Saturday.
READING, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy