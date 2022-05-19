DA: Person shot, killed by officer after struggle in Malvern, Chester County

A person was shot and killed by police on Thursday morning in Malvern, Chester County.

It happened around 11:18 a.m. in the 800 block of Charleston Greene.

According to the district attorney, police were called there for a well-being check. A source tells Action News that a report of a concerning social media post brought the officer out there.

That's when, investigators say, someone on the scene displayed a firearm and there was a struggle.

An officer fired and the person was killed, police say.

There was no further official word on the circumstances of the shooting or the identity of the person who was shot.

Action News spoke with residents who heard the gunshots and are in absolute shock.

Aila Freed says she heard screaming outside her window at the Charleston Greene townhome community.

"The resident that lives there was standing in the doorway flailing a gun in the air with the cop in front of him pointing a gun at him, and the resident was saying, 'I have the right to own this, get the f off my property, get the f away from me, you can't take this away from me, you can't be here,'" Freed said.

Next, she says, multiple gunshots went off.

"The resident that lives there then proceeded to run inside his house and the cop followed him, and within seconds of the cop stepping on the threshold the two to three shots went off," Freed said.

Kiely Bridge says she was surprised to hear gunshots so close to her doorstep.

"There's no way there's shots right now in Malvern," she said. "I ran up to my brother and down to my mom, locked the door and just made sure we were all safe inside."

Authorities from multiple towns responded. Residents say gunfire is unusual for this community.

"This is a very safe area and you just never see something happening over here, especially with guns," she said.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Chester County detectives are investigating this incident.