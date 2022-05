Washington's RJ Manke will compete for the individual NCAA Championship this coming Friday through Monday, May 27-30, at Grayhawk Golf club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Manke, a fifth-year senior from Lakewood, Wash., is competing at NCAAs as an individual, having advanced with the lowest score among non-advancing teams at the NCAA Stockton Regional last week.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO