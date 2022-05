The Transition Center in Morehead State’s Office of Enrollment Services has added a new member to its team. Racquel Johnson will be serving as an enrollment services counselor for post-traditional and transfer students. Johnson will be based in Lexington at Bluegrass Community and Technical College. She will travel throughout Central and Northern Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio to assist post-traditional and transfer students with admissions, advising, and other student services. She will meet with students, faculty, and staff to discuss opportunities available to students at MSU such as regional campuses, online degree completer programs, joint admission and transfer scholarships.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO