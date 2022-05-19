Red, White, and Blue Planters for Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Kenney Orthopedics, offers the highest quality of prosthetic and orthotic care. Here to tell us more about prosthetics, amputation and the like, is Dennis Oehler and Todd Schaffhauser. “We both got started working with Kenney Orthopedics from our days participating in professional amputee sprinting” says Oehler. That partnership bloomed into a long relationship where we wanted people to realize, there is life after amputation. Besides offering high quality prosthetics, Kenney Orthopedics, provides patient support and a specialized Walking School program. The practitioners ﻿are skilled in a wide variety of prosthetics and orthotics. Kenney Orthopedics offers prosthetic care and orthotic care across Kentucky, Indiana, and North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO