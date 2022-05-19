ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Red, White, and Blue Planters for Memorial Day

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. Military Personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. It was formerly...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Memorial Day grilling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Memorial Day is the unofficial start of grilling and BBQ season, throughout the U.S. and there’s nothing more All-American than a cookout with guests over to enjoy the day. Ernie Adler joined Charlotte Today to grill up two great alternatives to a traditional BBQ but with a North Carolina and Mexican spin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nathan Dowdy performs for Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Nathan is a musical artist and a media producer here in the Queen City. He visited Charlotte Today to play his song "Run" which is out now as a live acoustic version. It will be released on his band The Hwy's upcoming album this Fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
WCNC

Buildings are among the top killer of birds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: Within this story, we have published a photo of deceased birds. Audience discretion is advised. The UNC Charlotte Audubon Club said glass windows are the biggest threat to birds on their campus. Hitting a building is the second most common reason a bird will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte travelers re-evaluating plans as airline tickets continue to rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have plans to book a flight this summer your, wallet is going to take a major hit. Airfare prices are projected to rise through the month of May. Travel app Hopper says the cost for domestic flights is up 40% from the beginning of the year. By the end of May, they’re expected to go up 10% more.
WCNC

Could Federal agencies soon hire workers based on job seekers' skills?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal agencies could soon be hiring based on a job-seekers skill. The Office of Personnel Management released new guidance to federal agencies to help them start a more skill-based hiring approach. It focuses more on what candidates can do, rather than their education degrees. It's also...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Carroll
WCNC

Kenney Orthopedics Walking Classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Kenney Orthopedics, offers the highest quality of prosthetic and orthotic care. Here to tell us more about prosthetics, amputation and the like, is Dennis Oehler and Todd Schaffhauser. “We both got started working with Kenney Orthopedics from our days participating in professional amputee sprinting” says Oehler. That partnership bloomed into a long relationship where we wanted people to realize, there is life after amputation. Besides offering high quality prosthetics, Kenney Orthopedics, provides patient support and a specialized Walking School program. The practitioners ﻿are skilled in a wide variety of prosthetics and orthotics. Kenney Orthopedics offers prosthetic care and orthotic care across Kentucky, Indiana, and North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person hit by train in Charlotte, Medic confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after being hit by a train Saturday evening. Medic confirmed around 6:20 p.m. they responded to a call along East 16th Street in the Optimist Park area. The call involved a pedestrian struck, and the agency said one person was facing life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: West Charlotte families get gift card surprise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Families in West Charlotte got a grocery store gift card surprise Friday night. They were at the Tuckaseegee Dream Fields with the Carolinas Metro Reds, enjoying an evening of kickball, when WCNC Charlotte anchor Vanessa Ruffes and photojournalist Jerel Palmer showed up with an unexpected offering.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Earth#Blue Planters#Pike Nurseries
WCNC

1 dead, 2 hurt following shooting and car chase in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting and car chase that all started in east Charlotte early Monday morning. The incident happened Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. when the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was called to Burkland Drive. For the latest breaking...
WCNC

YouDay: Becoming emotionally unavailable to others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of you have become a mailbox receiving the problems everyone in your life is facing. You have made yourself emotionally available to others and it is causing you to lose sight of yourself. You have enough to focus on each day and having to concern...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Knights manager on 'indefinite leave'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wes Helms is now on indefinite leave from the Charlotte Knights. In a brief statement Friday, the team said Julio Mosquera will serve as acting manager. The Knights said they could not offer further comment since the leave was a personnel matter. For the latest breaking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WCNC

QC Happenings: 13 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather is shaping up to be fairly calm this weekend, which means it's perfect to get out and explore awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Friday, May 20. Food Truck Friday. Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the...
WCNC

Hickory Ridge High School student gets her big dream granted

HARRISBURG, N.C. — 17-year-old Kelsey is known at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, North Carolina for her big personality and kind smile. She's known for lighting up the room and her love for soccer. And she recently got a dream of hers fulfilled: to meet her two favorite...
WCNC

New hospital hiring amidst nursing shortage

FORT MILL, S.C. — The U.S. is still dealing with a shortage of nurses, and more could be leaving the industry in the coming months. A recent study published by Incredible Health found 34 percent of nurses are planning to leave their current roles by the end of this year.
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

Experts: Yes, consumers should be wary of gas-saving product 'Eco Plus'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, gas prices across the country are, on average, are more than a dollar higher than what they were a month ago, according to AAA. Consumers are looking for ways to save on fuel, and some are wondering about the product, Eco Plus, which is advertised online as a way to save on fuel consumption.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy