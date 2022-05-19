ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF’s Free Wednesday Afternoon Concert in the Park (Golden Gate Park)

Golden Gate Park’s Music Festival w/ 110+ Free Concerts (2022) Live music returns to the Golden Gate Bandshell’s iconic stage with another season of free outdoor performances in Golden Gate Park starting Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, San Francisco Parks Alliance and the arts nonprofit...

“Union Square in Bloom” Spring Finale, Free Flowers & Outdoor Salsa Dance Party (SF)

“Union Square in Bloom” Finale & Outdoor Salsa Dance Party. Spring may be coming to an end, but Union Square wants to give you one last burst of color and send us out dancing. “Union Square in Bloom” was a new tradition begun this year with parts of the Square and Maiden Lane filled with bright beautiful flowers. Saturday is your last chance to see these floral art displays before they’re taken down for the year. To celebrate, Los Kimberos plays live salsa music in the square. As an incentive to get you moving there’s free dance lessons every hour, and everyone who dances (even if you just wiggle a little bit) will be gifted a free bloom from San Francisco’s Flower Mart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Brazilian 44th Annual San Francisco Carnaval: Sneak Preview Performance (SF)

Fogo Na Roupa will practice to afro-Brasilian Carnaval Rhythms played by the “Bateria” in preparation for the 44th Annual San Francisco Carnaval. The drum ensemble consists of traditional parading drums – this includes repiques, caixas, surdos, ganzas, and agogos, all playing the infectious rhythms of samba, reggae, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Dragon Boat Regatta on Lake Merced

Welcome to the Annual California Dragon Boat Association Regional Regatta! It has been close to three years since we last hosted our Regatta and we are excited to create a great experience for our paddlers. Please note: No parking in the park. Please plan to carpool or carshare. Parking will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Vis Valley Community Pop-Up (Bayshore Drive)

Come shop in the vis valley community. Contact event host for vendor details..As spaces are available. There will be jewelry..Electronics…Gifts…Household goods etc. Come dine with frisco family deli. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

North Beach Farmers Market

The North Beach Farmers Market is a community market that brings the Bay Area’s best farms and craft food purveyors to our neighborhood. Started by volunteers, the market is one of the only independent farmers markets in San Francisco. Each Saturday, join us to shop from over two dozen...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Locally Grown “Meet The Farmer” Cannabis Doobie Nights (Santa Rosa)

Come to Doobie Nights on the 22nd to meet the people behind the brands you have come to know and love. Locally Grown will highlights brands grown or created right here in Santa Rosa as well as the neighboring counties where some of the best cannabis products are produced. Come visit listen to great music, have some delicious food and hang with the farmers. Can’t wait to see you here!!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Ferry Fridays” Live Music at SF’s Ferry Building Plaza

Join us for weekly live music from 3:00 – 6:00 PM on the Ferry Building’s Back Plaza featuring Bay Area musicians all summer long! Grab your favorite Ferry Building refreshments inside the Marketplace and enjoy our outdoor dining area with picture perfect bay views. Every third Friday, we...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Guided Walk: Discover Fascinating History of Mission Dolores Neighborhood

See one of San Francisco’s oldest and most colorful neighborhoods, the Mission, where you’ll trace a history beginning with Indigenous peoples through waves of immigrants to today’s concerns of gentrification. Begin at the famous golden fire hydrant where locals successfully fought to save the area during the 1906 earthquake. Gaze at a spectacular view of SF’s skyline from gorgeous Dolores Park. Wander through a historic district, get a mini-course about Victorian styles, go down the hip Valencia Street corridor, see and understand the importance in the Mission of its murals, while learning about the area’s Indigenous peoples and the colonization by Spain and Mexico at the oldest building in San Francisco, Mission Dolores, the church of Saint Francis of Assisi.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Globe Spinners Record Fair (Oakland)

Globe Spinners features some of the West Coast’s best independent record sellers, offering music from around the world. Spend a day digging crates, sipping brews and vibing to some amazing vinyl DJs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Oakland’s Montclair Village 45th Summer Art Walk (May 21-22)

Oakland’s Montclair Village 45th Summer Art Walk (May 21-22) Montclair Village Summer Art Walk is in its 45th year and celebrates art in the outdoors when more than 65 artists from the Bay Area and beyond will be displaying their wares along the sidewalks and against the scenic backdrop of Montclair Village and the Oakland Hills. Presented by the Montclair Village Association, this free event is set to take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy this open-air art gallery and shop for gifts for yourself, someone special or for your office collection. Visit on Sunday and in addition to leaving with new art treasures, take home fresh produce and delectables from La Salle’s wonderful farmer’s market stalls from 9am-1pm.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Official Launch of the SF’s Sunset Chinese Cultural District

Celebrate the Official Launch of the Sunset Chinese Cultural District on May 22. In April 2022, legacy business Wah Mei School was announced as the new stewards of the Sunset Chinese Cultural District, originally created in 2021 as San Francisco’s ninth cultural district. SF Heritage has been proud to serve as a one of SCCD’s community planning partners, and congratulate Wah Mei on their new role! To celebrate, we will host a joint APIA Heritage Month community event in the Sunset on May 22, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

FeastSF: Free Virtual Food Festival (May 23-28)

FEASTSF invites attendees to reimagine food, cooking, and eating as body-based creative practices and rituals. FEASTSF is hosted by food-positive, body-positive advocate and author (and longtime resident of San Francisco’s Outer Sunset district), Virgie Tovar. This festival is made possible with generous sponsorship from The San Francisco Arts Commission and The Rebel Eaters Club podcast (Season 3 just released! Seasons 1 & 2 now available for download).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Artist Talk “Singularis” at Art Gallery in Noe Valley

Dang! This event has already taken place. “SINGULARIS” features two artists who create a sense of wonder and play in daring experimentations with their unique photographic vision. Both artists engage photography with elements of chance and control with great agility and subtlety. Each work in the exhibition is a poetic phrase, each image attests to the power of photography to reconnect us with nature.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Queer Comedy Night Benefit for Team Trans Galactic (Berkeley)

Come be an athletic supporter – laugh, drink and support the AIDS/LifeCycle at Gilman Brewing with a night of queer comedy! All ages welcome!. Trans Galactic is an all transgender and non-binary AIDS/LifeCycle team that is riding together to raise awareness about the impact of HIV and AIDS on the transgender community, as well as funds to support HIV prevention and treatment services for people living in the SF Bay Area. We are also riding together to create a safe and welcoming space on the ride for riders of diverse gender expressions and identities.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

San Francisco Rotary Cleanup (Inner Richmond)

Join the Rotary Club of San Francisco clean up in North Beach. Meet at the NW corner of 2nd Ave and Clement St (across from Eats). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Alameda Bike Festival & Rodeo (2022)

The annual Alameda Bike Festival is back in 2022! We can’t wait to see you!. WHO: All are welcome at this family friendly event. WHAT: Non-stop fun to inspire, educate, and encourage bicycle riding. WHERE: Bay Farm School, 200 Aughinbaugh Way, Alameda. WHEN: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:30am –...
ALAMEDA, CA
funcheap.com

The Taste of The Dunes Event (Monterey Bay)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Live the Dream on California’s Central Coast: Shea Homes Invites the Public to Celebrate, Explore, and Tour The Dunes. The public is invited to tour beautiful model homes, relish local cuisine from nearby eateries, and explore all that living by the bay offers at this special community celebration: Taste of The Dunes. The Dunes on Monterey Bay is a new planned community with three neighborhoods and an incredible coastal location nine miles north of Monterey, in the city of Marina. Located on the breathtaking Monterey Peninsula, Marina is close to the charming village of Carmel-By-The-Sea, the scenic 17-mile drive in Pebble Beach, Carmel Valley Wine Country, and much more. The Dunes has new single-family homes and duet-style homes now selling and includes a 365,000-square-foot shopping center, neighborhood restaurants, and a movie theater, just minutes away.
MARINA, CA
funcheap.com

“Animals on Broadway” Festival & Pet Walk (Walnut Creek)

Put your paws to the pavement for Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation’s Animals on Broadway. Team up with friends and family online at arflife.org to raise critical funds to save dogs and cats in need. Then join animal lovers at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza on Sunday, May 22 for a free community festival and Pet Walk.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

