Crews clear hazmat incident at Fresno City College

Fresno Fire officials say the air in several buildings at Fresno City College is safe after a reported hazmat incident Thursday afternoon.

The fire department said on Twitter that crews responded to College Avenue near Weldon Avenue, at the northwest corner of the campus.

Crews determined water leaking from a pipe mixed with some hydrochloric acid, creating a vapor and forcing an evacuation of the college's gyms and pool area.

Officials were now working to fix the leak.

Officials said they were treating one person. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.